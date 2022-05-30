ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt uncovers large trove of ancient bronze statues and sarcophagi in Saqqara

By Mostafa Salem
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
A large trove of ancient bronze statues and well-preserved sarcophagi discovered in Egypt's Saqqara were revealed to the public on Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a...

TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
MUSEUMS
The US Sun

Hidden Ancient Egyptian temple discovered with ‘spectacular painted ceiling’ reveals secrets behind religion and gods

RESEARCHERS have discovered "spectacular" ceiling frescoes that were previously hidden in an ancient Egyptian temple. A joint German/Egyptian archaeological mission has revealed the original colors and patterns within the Temple of Khnum at Esna in Upper Egypt. The uncovered relief images in the central section of the ceiling depict the...
RELIGION
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statues#Saqqara#Egyptian#Anubis
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
Smithonian

Palestinian Farmer Digs Up 4,500-Year-Old Goddess Sculpture

Nidal Abu Eid was cultivating his land in the Gaza Strip’s Khan Younis when he came across a sculpture of a head wearing a snake tiara. “It was muddy but when I washed it with water, I realized that it is a precious thing,” he told The New Arab. “At first, I hoped to sell it to someone to make some money, but an archaeologist told me that it was of great archaeological value.”
RELIGION
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
scitechdaily.com

Ancient Tooth From Young Girl Discovered in Cave Unlocks Mystery of Denisovans, a Sister Species of Modern Humans

Denisovans, a sister species of modern humans, inhabited Laos from 164,000 to 131,000 years ago with important implications for populations out of Africa and Australia. What connects a finger bone and some fossil teeth discovered in a cave in the remote Altai Mountains of Siberia to a single tooth found in a cave in the limestone landscapes of tropical Laos?
SCIENCE
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

What did ancient Egypt's pharaohs stash inside the pyramids?

When British archaeologist Howard Carter cracked open King Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922, he reported seeing "wonderful things." Tut's tomb was filled with extraordinary treasures, including the golden death mask of Tutankhamun, a golden throne and even gold sandals. But did all royal tombs in ancient Egypt have such plush grave goods?
WORLD
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Amateur Archaeologist in Switzerland Uncovers Trove of Ancient Roman Coins

Click here to read the full article. An amateur Swiss archaeologist discovered a trove of 1,290 Roman coins that date back to the reign of Constantine the Great. Using a metal detector, Daniel Lüdin found the coins inside a clay pot that was buried underground. Last year in September, he found the pot in a forest near Wildenstein Castle in Bubendorf, Switzerland. Lüdin, who was prospecting the area, first uncovered several Roman coins and pottery shards. After realizing the extent of the trove, he covered the area again and informed local experts at Archäologie Baselland, which runs various initiatives devoted to archaeology...
WORLD
