ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

By John Kruzel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9Myq_0fuzGBnu00

( The Hill ) – The Supreme Court will soon issue its first major Second Amendment opinion in more than a decade, coming after a pair of recent mass shootings sent the nation reeling and reignited a tense debate over gun rights and public safety.

The conservative majority court is expected to rule in the coming days or weeks in a pending dispute over New York state’s tight limits on the concealed carry of handguns.

Experts said that while it’s unclear just how broadly the Supreme Court would rule, the restrictive New York law is likely to be invalidated in a decision that could have ramifications for gun control efforts across the country.

“It does seem relatively clear that the court is going to strike down New York’s law and make it harder for cities and states to restrict concealed carry of firearms,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law. “It remains to be seen exactly how broad the Supreme Court goes, but one thing is clear: as mass shootings become more of a political issue, the court is going to take options away from lawmakers on the basis of the Second Amendment.”

The justices are expected to hand down an opinion as soon as next week but no later than late June or early July.

FALSE: Viral tweet about Gov. Abbott’s office, money offer to shooting victim’s uncle was lie

As they deliberate, the U.S. is again engaged in a wrenching debate over the constitutional right to bear arms and Americans’ concerns over personal safety in a country with more than 390 million privately owned guns.

The discussion has intensified as a result of two recent mass shootings that shattered communities in New York and Texas.

On May 14, an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle and clad in body armor entered a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood and killed 10 and injured three others; all but two of the victims were Black.

Ten days later, an 18-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, high-capacity magazines and a handgun carried out a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers in the country’s deadliest school shooting in almost a decade.

In the aftermath of the slayings, Democrats called for a renewed push to pass gun control legislation. But those efforts were unlikely to clear the 50-50 Senate, which would require support from at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster.

Republican lawmakers, including some top funding recipients from gun rights groups, have sought to shift attention away from firearms and onto issues like mental health and limiting entrances at schools.

Conditions of Josh Duggar’s supervised release after prison are not ‘typical,’ but appropriate, judge says

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in the pending New York case seems prepared to pick up where it left off more than a decade ago.

In the court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, the court ruled 5-4 that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep a gun in the home for self-defense. Although the court in the Heller case noted that the Second Amendment right is “not unlimited,” the justices largely left unanswered the question of which gun restrictions are permitted under the Constitution.

Joseph Blocher, a law professor at Duke who co-directs the Duke Center for Firearms Law, called the case a potential blockbuster.

“I do think that this case will, more than Heller did, tell us what forms of gun regulation are constitutional and why,” he said.

The New York law requires concealed carry applicants to demonstrate that they have a special need for the license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. New York’s tight restriction is among eight states and the District of Columbia that give wide discretion to licensing officials over these determinations.

The Department of Justice, on behalf of the Biden administration, argued in support of New York and urged the court to defer to the longstanding practice of allowing legislatures to place reasonable limits on firearms to protect public safety.

But during oral argument in November, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of New York’s strict limits on the carrying of guns outside the home.

Blocher said it’s likely the law will be struck down as unconstitutional and that, as a result, lawmakers could be left with fewer options for regulating firearms.

“At least until now, the scope of gun regulation has been primarily a question for politics and we decide collectively the degree and the ways in which we want to regulate,” he said. “The Second Amendment puts some outside limits on that, but the Supreme Court has repeatedly reiterated that the Second Amendment permits various forms of gun regulation, and in the (New York) case, the court seems likely to restrict the available policy space, so we will probably have fewer options.”

Blocher said the court’s most likely grounds for striking down the New York law would be a ruling that either says the Second Amendment extends outside the home to some degree and New York has made it too hard to exercise that right, or a finding that lawmakers gave too much discretion to licensing officials. A third, less likely option, would be for the court to prohibit outright licensing systems for concealed carry.

According to Winkler, of UCLA Law, the court’s ruling could have a major impact on public safety.

“We already know more guns equals more crime and we have an awful raft of mass shootings – gun homicides have spiked in the last couple of years,” he said. “We have a major gun violence problem and expanding Second Amendment protections, greater than they already are, is likely to make it much harder for lawmakers to enact effective laws to reduce gun violence.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Clyde Brown
3d ago

the supreme is under attack by the democrats and the media it's their effort to get who they want to further their agenda for control and destruction of the US by the time this administration is done we will be done as a nation

Reply
2
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Former police officer arrested on drug-related charges

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen PD officer was discovered in a group of individuals arrested on drug-related charges. On Friday McAllen Police Department officers were dispatched to a Call for Service (CFS). The reporting individual told officers she was receiving “messages from strangers” and “sees the silhouette of two people” outside her home. […]
MCALLEN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Adam Winkler
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Clinton lawyer taunts Trump: Durham probe “collapsed when proof had to be introduced in open court”

An attorney representing 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took a victory lap in a Tuesday op-ed published by The Washington Post. "Well, that was a quick acquittal!" wrote David E. Kendall. "The Michael Sussmann prosecution brought by Trump administration special counsel John Durham tried to generate a Clinton-conspiracy bang but ended with a not-guilty-verdict whimper.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden calls 9mm ‘high-caliber weapons,’ suggests banning them

President Biden on Monday took aim at 9mm handguns, appearing to suggest that the "high-caliber weapons" ought to be banned. The president made the remarks outside the White House after returning from a visit to the site of a mass shooting in Texas where 21 people, including 19 elementary school children, were killed last week.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Ucla School Of Law#Americans
Salon

Mitch McConnell's Uvalde trap: Democrats rush to participate in their own political sabotage

As I watched news reports on President Joe Biden's response to gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, that was my soul-crushing question. "I think there's a realization on the part of rational Republicans" that it's bad news to have one mass shooting after another in this country, Biden told reporters. "I think things have gotten so bad," Biden argued, that Republicans might actually be willing to pass something this time. When Biden went to Uvalde to mourn the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary school, onlookers chanted "do something." Biden even went so far as to promise that "we will."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

We need more than new gun laws. We need a new Supreme Court.

After the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, America’s outrage and desire to stop the carnage from gun violence is illustrated in a new Politico poll that finds nearly 70 percent of Americans support a ban on AR-15 type weapons, and 84 percent support banning sales of guns to people whom mental health officials have flagged as dangerous.
UVALDE, TX
International Business Times

U.S. Senate Struggles To Unite On Guns After Texas Massacre

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate struggled on Wednesday to agree on legislation to prevent future mass shootings a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged collaboration but neither he, nor Democratic President Joe...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBC News

Illinois becomes first Midwest state to ban 'ghost guns'

Illinois has become the first state in the Midwest to pass legislation banning untraceable "ghost guns" amid a surge of gun violence in the United States. On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4383, banning the so-called ghost guns across the state. The term refers to firearms that...
ILLINOIS STATE
qhubonews.com

Op-Ed: I am an 18-year-old White Male in America

What took place in both of these events is tragic. It is a tragedy that 31 people will never have the opportunity to continue living and growing, but also tragic that we live in a society where two people, hardly grown past their childhood, felt compelled to perpetrate these crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The Senate's Latest Gun Bill Will Fail, but Not Because of the Filibuster

The wanton killing of 19 students and two teachers during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week has jump-started efforts on Capitol Hill to pass legislation combating gun violence in the United States. Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and Republicans have so far opposed their leading proposals. Proponents of strict new gun laws are arguing that if the Senate fails to pass a gun bill, it will be because a minority of mostly-Republican senators filibustered the effort.
UVALDE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy