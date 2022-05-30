ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dissident Cuban artists' disorder trial begins

Two dissident Cuban artists who have been classified as prisoners of conscience by Amnesty International went on trial Monday, with foreign press and diplomats excluded.

Prosecutors have accused Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maykel Osorbo of disturbing public order and want them sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison, respectively.

"We have officially made a request in the name of the European Union but so far we have not received a response," a diplomat who identified himself only as a representative of the German Embassy told journalists outside the court in Havana.

Alongside diplomats from Sweden, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, he said it was not just the artists on trial but "basic human rights such as freedom, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly."

Otero Alcantara, 34, was arrested on July 11, 2021 when tens of thousands of Cubans took part in unprecedented anti-government protests throughout the country demanding freedom and shouting "We're hungry!"

He is a leader of the so-called San Isidro collective, comprising artists who are also activists.

Held in the high security Guanajay prison in central Artemisa province, he is accused of multiple offenses such as incitement to commit crime, aggravated contempt and public disorder, although these all pre-date his arrest during the July 11 demonstrations.

According to an audio recording released last week on social media by fellow activists, authorities offered to release Otero Alcantara if he left the country, but he refused.

Osorbo, 39, was arrested in May 2021 and is accused of public disorder, assisting the escape of prisoners or detainees, and assault.

He is the co-author of the song "Homeland and Life," which has become a symbol of anti-government protests in Cuba and won a Latin Grammy.

Both artists have been declared prisoners of conscience by Amnesty International, and Washington has persistently demanded their release.

The government crackdown on the July 11 protests left one person dead, dozens injured and almost 1,400 in jail, more than 700 of whom remain in detention, according to the Miami-based Cubalex NGO.

