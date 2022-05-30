Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Talk NCAA Tournament Draw

The Cardinals start their Road to Omaha this Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Postseason baseball is back in the Derby City. After having the 2020 NCAA Tournament cancelled and not making the Big Dance at all in 2021, the Louisville baseball program is back to hosting a regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (38-18-1) were selected as one of the 16 regional hosts for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and were awarded the No. 12 national seed. No. 2 regional seed Oregon (35-23), No. 3 Michigan (32-26) and No. 4 Southeast Missouri State (37-20) round out the paring for the Louisville Regional.

"I have juniors, sophomores and freshmen that haven't experienced the postseason or experienced the fun Selection Show," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "I just congratulated them. I really want them to enjoy it, and focus on us, and just get ready to play good baseball."

Louisville's Road to Omaha gets underway on Friday, June 3 when they take on Southeast Missouri State, with Oregon squaring off against Michigan that same day.

"Everyone in the postseason is great," infielder Ben Metzinger said. "Everybody plays a different type of baseball, everybody's more aggressive. Everybody's really playing to win, obviously, so everyone's playing their best."

Following the NCAA Tournament selection show, McDonnell, Metzinger and right-handed pitcher Jared Poland took some time to meet with the media. They discussed their draw for the tournament, their outing in the ACC Tournament, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Dan McDonnell

Louisville HC Dan McDonnell Talks NCAA Tournament Draw (5/30/21) (; 14:19)

Infielder Ben Metzinger

Louisville INF Ben Metzinger on NCAA Tournament Draw (5/30/21) (; 4:22)

Right-Handed Pitcher Jared Poland

Louisville RHP Jared Poland on NCAA Tournament Draw (5/30/21) (; 4:20)

(Photo of Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

