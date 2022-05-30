ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for up to 70% off grills, patio sets and more

By Anna Popp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop deep discounts on kitchen, home décor and patio finds at Wayfair's Memorial Day 2022 sale. Zevro/Endless Summer/Wade Logan/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's Memorial Day 2022 and the kickoff to summer is finally here. While there are tons of incredible deals to shop today, we think Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has some of the best buys on patio sets, grills and everything you need to play outside and make the most of the season.

The best Memorial Day Wayfair deals you can shop

  1. Latitude Run Joplyn 10-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set for $28.99 (Save $121)
  2. Bay Isle Home Mcgonigal Bamboo 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set for $30.89 (Save $29.06)
  3. Wade Logan Mod Pods I 2-Piece Picture Frame Print for $43.99 (Save $79)
  4. Staub Cast Iron Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $79.65 (Save $24.67 to $159.09)
  5. Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella from $99.99 (Save $10 to $29)
  6. Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $155.96 (Save $34.04)
  7. Merton Wicker Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions from $709.99 (Save $200 to $600)
  8. Blackstone 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $219.99 (Save $30)
  9. Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-Inch Wide Sideboard from $243.99 (Save $415 to $431.05)
  10. AllModern Jones 86-Inch Square Arm Sofa for $790 (Save $410 to $540)

For a limited time, you can shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for up to 70% off furniture, home décor, bath, bedding and more. The retailer is offering up to 60% off living room seating ; outdoor furniture for as low as $199 and up to 70% off area rugs . To make the savings event even better, Wayfair offers free shipping on orders over $35.

Below, we rounded up all the best Memorial Day Wayfair deals going on now. don't wait to buy—these savings won't last long.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Wayfair has huge savings on outdoor furniture right now, including $530 off a 4-person patio seating set .

Get up to 70% off grills, patio sets, lounge chairs and more at Wayfair. Blackstone/Zipcode Design/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best kitchen and cookware deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Save on kitchen appliances, cookware sets, dishes and more at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale right now.

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has huge savings on dishes, cookware sets and more. Cuisinart/Staud/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best furniture deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Upgrade your home's interior design with the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals on sofas, bookcases, coffee tables and more.

Save hundreds on furniture at Wayfair right now during the Memorial Day sale. Andover Mills/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best bath and bedding deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Shop bath and bedding essentials at Wayfair to get deep discounts on sheets, towels, bath mats and bathroom accessories.

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale to scoop savings on bath and bedding. Latitude Run/Bay Isle Home/Wayfair/Reviewed

The best home décor deals at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale

Save big on home decor at Wayfair right now including a set of two abstract framed photos for $43.99, saving you $79.

Save big on home decor at Wayfair right now. Wade Logan/Lark Manor/Wayfair/Reviewed

Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . Each year Memorial Day falls on the last Monday of May. As an observed national holiday, schools and offices are usually closed, meaning Memorial Day creates a three-day weekend for many Americans.

When do Memorial Day sales to start?

Memorial Day sales are going on right now. We saw the first holiday markdowns earlier this month, and today we're live tracking some of the best deals we've seen this year. If you're after Black Friday-level markdowns, today's the day to shop.

What are the best Wayfair Memorial Day deals?

Some of the best Memorial Day deals you can shop today are on mattresses, outdoor furniture and home goods. Wayfair is offering tons of deals with steep savings on patio furniture sets, grills, mattresses and more. If you're looking to revamp your indoor spaces, there are also discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, bedding and bath, too. Right now, you can save $550 on an AllModern sofa , save $180 on a rattan patio set and save $30 on a propane gas grill for barbecuing all summer long.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day sale for up to 70% off grills, patio sets and more

#Memorial Day#Grills#Patio Furniture
USA TODAY

