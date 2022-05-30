ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners heading to Gainesville for regional round of NCAA tournament

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The Oklahoma Sooners’ run to close the season didn’t earn them an opportunity to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. However, after five straight series wins to close out the Big 12 regular season and a Big 12 tournament title, Oklahoma received a No. 2 seed and will be heading to Gainesville, Fla. for the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

The Florida Gators earned the right to host and will be joined by Oklahoma, Liberty, and Central Michigan.

Florida comes in with a record of 39-22 and went 15-15 in the SEC. Despite their average record in conference play, the Gators head into the national postseason with the 14th best RPI.

Oklahoma is No. 20 in the RPI and as the No. 2 seed will take on third-seeded Liberty who boasts a record of 37-21 and opened the season with a series win over Florida. Liberty was ranked 31st in RPI.

Central Michigan owns a record of 42-17 and won the MAC tournament title after going 30-7 in conference play during the MAC regular season.

Oklahoma looks to stay hot on the road. The Sooners won three straight Big 12 series on the road, including a sweep at Kansas and taking two of three at TCU (who won the Big 12 regular-season title) and Texas Tech (who is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the RPI).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

