Oklahoma City, OK

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 10 Northwestern: How to watch, stream, listen, and key players for WCWS

By John Williams
 3 days ago
Despite being the No. 1 team in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners won’t get the opportunity to ease into the Women’s College World Series as they get set to take on No. 10 Northwestern (the No. 9 seed in the tournament), who outlasted Arizona State on Sunday night to win their Super Regional matchup.

Northwestern brings to Oklahoma City one of the best pitchers in the country in Danielle Williams who’s gone 31-4 this season with a 1.86 ERA. She’s struckout 323 batters in 241 innings pitched for the Wildcats and was a top 10 finalist for National Player of the Year.

The Wildcats lineup also boasts five players hitting better than .300 on the year, led by Rachel Lewis. Lewis has 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases on the season.

Looking to repeat as national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners boast an incredible lineup of their own with nine players hitting better than .300 and three players hitting better than .400 on the season. The Sooners also boast a ton of power with Jocelyn Aloa, Tiare Jennings, and Grace Lyons each surpassing the 20-homer mark in 2022.

Alo is on the verge of her third 30 home run season and has a chance to leave the all-time home run record at more than 120 for her career.

The big question facing the Sooners is the status of Jordy Bahl. Bahl has been held out for the last several weeks as she recovers from what was described as soreness. In her absence, Hope Trautwein and Nicole May have been fantastic, leading the Sooners to an unbeaten mark in NCAA tournament play.

As Oklahoma gets set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats, here’s how you can tune in for the Women's College World Series opener.

  • Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. CDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN following Texas vs. No. 5 UCLA.
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Radio Broadcast: The game can be heard on 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

No. 1 Oklahoma vs No. 10 Northwestern

Players to watch:

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

Jocelyn Alo: .497 batting average with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs, 49 walks, Reigning National Player of the Year, 2022 Big 12 Player of the year.

Tiare Jennings: .385 batting average with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs, 38 walks.

Grace Lyons: .418 batting average with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs, 20 walks. 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jayda Coleman: .429 batting average with 7 home runs, 37 RBIs, 46 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

Jordy Bahl: 21-1 with a 0.95 ERA, 199 strikeouts in 132.1 innings pitched. 2022 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Nicole May: 15-0 with a 0.99 ERA, 93 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched.

Hope Trautwein: 18-1 with a 0.40 ERA, 141 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched.

No. 11 Northwestern Wildcats

Jordyn Rudd: .375 batting average with 8 home runs, 52 RBIs, 18 walks, and 13 stolen bases.

Rachel Lewis: .356 batting average with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, 43 walks, and 26 stolen bases.

Skyler Shellmyer: .354 batting average with 1 home run, 8 RBIs, 22 walks, and 22 stolen bases.

Nikki Cuchran: .341 batting average with 8 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 13 walks.

Danielle Williams: 31-4 with a 1.86 ERA, 323 strikeouts in 241 innings pitched.

Oklahoma Daily

'The lights didn't seem quite as bright': May, Trautwein and Bahl tested, ready for WCWS run like OU aces of past title teams

When Paige Parker walked off the field she was never the same. It was a muggy summer night in Tuscaloosa in 2015 and Parker and the Sooners were facing elimination in Game Three of the NCAA Super Regionals. The freshman from Independence, Missouri, who was coming off a season in which she started all 58 games (32 as a pitcher, 26 as a designated player), had never experienced an environment like the one she was in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Ace Jordy Bahl to Make Postseason Debut in WCWS

During media availability on Wednesday ahead of the Women’s College World Series, head softball coach Patty Gasso made an announcement that Sooner softball fans have been waiting on for around three weeks. When asked about Jordy Bahl’s status entering the WCWS, Gasso had good news regarding Oklahoma’s freshman phenom....
NORMAN, OK
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State, Texas Lead Big 12 Odds to Win NCAA College World Series

With the College Baseball World Series set to get underway this week, oddsmakers have updated the boards on who is considered the favorites to win it all in Omaha next month. As they have been for several weeks, the Tennessee Volunteers are at the top of the list with 5/2 odds to take home the title, followed by Oregon State, who comes in at 6/1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City University softball wins 11th national championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Oklahoma City University Stars softball team won its 11th national championship Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Mobile at South Commons Softball Complex in the NAIA Softball World Series. Oklahoma City University beat top-ranked Mobile for the second time in three days to earn its...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Whitney Young star point guard receives Illini offer

Without a commitment on the board, the Illinois basketball team is looking to start the class of 2023 with an in-state recruit. Brad Underwood and his coaching staff have done a great job recruiting since he took over the program. Players like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn reestablished the Illini as a premier team, and the class of 2022 that is ranked as the No. 7 class in the country should help us get to the next level.
CHICAGO, IL
KLAW 101

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma rodeo champ recovers after life-saving surgery

An Oklahoma rodeo champ is on the road to recovery after life-saving surgery. From roping horses to open-heart surgery, the champ had to replace part of his fast-growing heart. Kass Bittle, the open-heart patient, is fearless in the arena. "I pretty much just roped all my life. Just grew up...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
