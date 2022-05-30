ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Bel Air Apartment, Deputies Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSyDg_0fuzAP8600

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead inside of a Bel Air apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the northern section of the county responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road around 5:25 a.m.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Medics who arrived at the site of the shooting pronounced the man dead, deputies said.

Following the shooting, forensic technicians collected evidence, and detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began trying to determine who killed the man, according to authorities.

Although the motive for the murder remains under investigation, detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, deputies said.

The identity of the man will not be made public until his next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502.

Anonymous tips can be provided through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street, where they found the unidentified victim shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Annapolis Beauty Salon, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in stable condition Thursday after he was shot in an Annapolis beauty salon, police said. We’re on the scene of a shooting at a beauty salon in Annapolis. Police say one man was been shot here. He’s at shock trauma. The suspect is on the loose. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ig013rhOcJ — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 2, 2022 Officers responded to the business in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road about 12:14 p.m. and tended to the victim, who was flown to a local trauma center for treatment, the police department said. He is now listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating the sthooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-Year-Old Girl Grazed In Weekend Inner Harbor Homicide, Police Say; Images Of People To Identify Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said. Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them. thumbnail_image2thumbnail_image0 (4)Untitled design (10) Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.  Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday. Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said. Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore Wednesday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in West Baltimore on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers were conducting a warrant initiative in the area of Baltimore’s Western neighborhood when they heard gunfire near the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said. The officers investigated the sound and found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to authorities. Medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead. Homicide detectives are currently interviewing a possible person of interest, according to authorities. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who wish to make anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Bel Air, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bel Air, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Dead Inside#Violent Crime#Wjz#Harford County Sheriff
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Abduction And Crash In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said. Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said. The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it. Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities. While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Missing teen from Dundalk found

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police have found the 17-year-old missing girl from the Dundalk area. If anyone has any information please call 410-307-2020 or 911.
DUNDALK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block … Continue reading "Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River" The post Driver pulls gun during Overlea road rage incident, vehicle stolen in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Baltimore

Teenagers Often On Both Ends Of Rising Violent Crime In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a deadly start to the unofficial kick-off to summer in Baltimore. Since last Friday, at least 6 people have been murdered – and police say one of the most recent victims was killed by a teenager. According to Baltimore city police, a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder after the murder of a 34-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. People in the area told WJZ that the business was a gas station. The department said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenager Shot Inside Carryout Restaurant In West Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while he was inside of a store on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers learned of the shooting around 5:25 p.m. when the gunshot victim flagged them down in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania, police said. The teen told the officers that he was inside of a carryout restaurant when someone fired a gun outside of the restaurant, according to authorities. A bullet came flying through the restaurant window, striking him in the left forearm. The unexpected injury prompted the teen to run away, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities. Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Life For Brutal West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020. Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In 2012 Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot in 2012 died from his injuries last month, making him a homicide victim in 2022, according to authorities. Eric Eldridge was shot multiple times while walking in the 4800 block of Northwood Drive on April 24, 2012, police said. Eldridge was 22 years old at the time of the shooting. The gunshot injuries left him paralyzed, police said. Eldridge died on May 27, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner examined his body and determined the gunshot injuries killed him, according to authorities. He will be counted as a homicide victim in 2022, police said. Year-to-date data shows that there were 137 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2021. There have been 139 homicides in Baltimore as of June 1, 2022, police said. During that same time span, there were 268 shootings in 2021 while there have been 285 shootings in 2022, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Men, Ages 20 & 22, Wounded In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said. There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Residents Take Matters Into Their Own Hands In Two Recent Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 21-year-old man who walked into a Northwest Baltimore phone store and tried to rob the store was shot by an employee Tuesday. Police said the incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane. Investigators believe a customer, a 21-year-old man, walked into the store around seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said. At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy