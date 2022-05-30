Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Bel Air Apartment, Deputies Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead inside of a Bel Air apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the northern section of the county responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road around 5:25 a.m.

They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Medics who arrived at the site of the shooting pronounced the man dead, deputies said.

Following the shooting, forensic technicians collected evidence, and detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began trying to determine who killed the man, according to authorities.

Although the motive for the murder remains under investigation, detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, deputies said.

The identity of the man will not be made public until his next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502.

Anonymous tips can be provided through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.