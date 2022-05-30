ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Countries For Retirees to Go on Vacation

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBQGq_0fuzAMj900 Retirement is a major life milestone. Without a five-day workweek, there is more time to take up new hobbies, volunteer, pursue interests, and travel. And some U.S. cities are better than others for traveling retirees.

To identify the best U.S. cities for retirees to travel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Retirement Travel Index, published by product review site AginginPlace.org . The report ranked some of the largest and most-visited cities in the U.S., according to WorldAtlas and Ballotpedia . The measures in the index include the number of art galleries, nature and wildlife areas, and attractions, average annual rainfall, investment in public transportation, and the percentage of hotels with wheelchair access. Travel index scores are out of 10.

The cities on this list span the country. The states with the most cities on this list of 40 are Texas with five, and California and Arizona, with four each. Florida is next with three. Only California has two cities in the top 5: Los Angeles at No. 4 and San Francisco at No. 2. Both cities have among the highest numbers of attractions and art galleries of any city. ( Here’s a can’t miss museum in every state everyone should visit. )

Lodged in between these two cities, Chicago comes in at No. 3, boasting a high number of attractions and a high percentage of easily accessible hotels at 45% of all hotels. The top city for retiree travelers is Las Vegas, with a high number of attractions, nature areas, and nearly 57% of hotels easily accessible. The city also has the lowest amount of rainfall of cities on the list.

Rounding out the top 5 is New York, which has the highest number of attractions of any U.S. city, the most art galleries, and a widely used public transit system. For nature lovers, Tucson, Arizona, at No. 6, offers the second most nature areas of cities on the list. ( Here is the most beautiful natural wonder in every state. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szLLa_0fuzAMj900

40. Memphis, Tennessee
> Retirement score (out of 10): 1.54
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i2wA_0fuzAMj900

39. Mesa, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 1.97
> Art galleries: 1
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMjLd_0fuzAMj900

38. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
> Retirement score (out of 10): 2.86
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o94U_0fuzAMj900

37. Atlanta, Georgia
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.04
> Art galleries: 23
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xp8PP_0fuzAMj900

36. San Jose, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.08
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440r36_0fuzAMj900

35. El Paso, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.21
> Art galleries: 3
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQsmW_0fuzAMj900

34. Fort Worth, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.42
> Art galleries: 7
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIa8x_0fuzAMj900

33. Detroit, Michigan
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.51
> Art galleries: 11
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwjhf_0fuzAMj900

32. Fresno, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.63
> Art galleries: 3
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ilyf1_0fuzAMj900

31. Indianapolis, Indiana
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.72
> Art galleries: 6
> Nature and wildlife areas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3Tli_0fuzAMj900

30. Sacramento, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.85
> Art galleries: 15
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imD17_0fuzAMj900

29. Nashville, Tennessee
> Retirement score (out of 10): 3.98
> Art galleries: 18
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZOE7_0fuzAMj900

28. Baltimore, Maryland
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.06
> Art galleries: 21
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PzuX_0fuzAMj900

27. Columbus, Ohio
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.10
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSbw5_0fuzAMj900

26. Kansas City, Missouri
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.23
> Art galleries: 8
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8aAJ_0fuzAMj900

25. Louisville, Kentucky
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.40
> Art galleries: 14
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iMfq_0fuzAMj900

24. Jacksonville, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.49
> Art galleries: 5
> Nature and wildlife areas: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh9Wu_0fuzAMj900

23. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.53
> Art galleries: 17
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdl6S_0fuzAMj900

22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
> Retirement score (out of 10): 4.66
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zW2jz_0fuzAMj900

21. San Antonio, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.04
> Art galleries: 15
> Nature and wildlife areas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPCm9_0fuzAMj900

20. Phoenix, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.17
> Art galleries: 5
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfinE_0fuzAMj900

19. Charlotte, North Carolina
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.34
> Art galleries: 9
> Nature and wildlife areas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPjDf_0fuzAMj900

18. Boston, Massachusetts
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.38
> Art galleries: 27
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2c9u_0fuzAMj900

17. Honolulu, Hawaii
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.39
> Art galleries: 19
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UnVi_0fuzAMj900

16. Denver, Colorado
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 25
> Nature and wildlife areas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XneaU_0fuzAMj900

15. Houston, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 36
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clI36_0fuzAMj900

14. Miami, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.47
> Art galleries: 53
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j60ZH_0fuzAMj900

13. Washington, D.C.
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.68
> Art galleries: 24
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cRc4_0fuzAMj900

12. Dallas, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.73
> Art galleries: 26
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nZs7_0fuzAMj900

11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
> Retirement score (out of 10): 5.94
> Art galleries: 40
> Nature and wildlife areas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtjwa_0fuzAMj900

10. Portland, Oregon
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.07
> Art galleries: 37
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbwY7_0fuzAMj900

9. Orlando, Florida
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.07
> Art galleries: 17
> Nature and wildlife areas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmwOT_0fuzAMj900

8. Seattle, Washington
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.33
> Art galleries: 54
> Nature and wildlife areas: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UC9Y_0fuzAMj900

7. Austin, Texas
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.33
> Art galleries: 33
> Nature and wildlife areas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXgzt_0fuzAMj900

6. Tucson, Arizona
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.41
> Art galleries: 51
> Nature and wildlife areas: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZhev_0fuzAMj900

5. New York, New York
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.45
> Art galleries: 216
> Nature and wildlife areas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZttn_0fuzAMj900

4. Los Angeles, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 6.97
> Art galleries: 57
> Nature and wildlife areas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSaMx_0fuzAMj900

3. Chicago, Illinois
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.35
> Art galleries: 72
> Nature and wildlife areas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW8AA_0fuzAMj900

2. San Francisco, California
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.73
> Art galleries: 71
> Nature and wildlife areas: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlcUg_0fuzAMj900

1. Las Vegas, Nevada
> Retirement score (out of 10): 7.95
> Art galleries: 50
> Nature and wildlife areas: 10

