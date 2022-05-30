ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Moore taking over storied Santa Clara program part of coaching changes in Ventura County

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
Big shoes to fill, Ryan Moore acknowledges. Even bigger responsibilities.

"Coach C is a legend," Moore says. "Not only was he a great coach, he taught his players great lessons in life that made them better people. That's a lot to live up, and that's the part that makes me a little uncomfortable.

"It's a big responsibility. He set the bar so high."

Moore earlier this month was named the head coach for one of Ventura County's most storied athletic programs. He is new coach of the Santa Clara High boys basketball team, where the venerable Lou Cvijanovich piled up 829 victories, 15 CIF-Southern Section championships and three state crowns in an extraordinary run from 1958 to 1999.

Cvijanovich, who passed away in 2018, is so renowned that no last name is needed. Just simply call him "Coach C."

"What is did is simply awesome," Moore said. "You feel how special this program is just by walking into the gym. It's special for Santa Clara High, the coach community and, really, for the city of Oxnard."

The Saints' most recent boys basketball coach, Bobby Tenorio, had his own successful run. He directed Santa Clara to the CIF-SS 5AA championship in 2018-2019 that featured a 54-43 victory over Sage Hill in the title game and an overall record of 29-7.

He joined Cvijanovich as the only coaches in Santa Clara history to win section basketball titles.

Tenorio, after seven seasons as the Saints head coach, opted to step down from his coaching post this month. He said he intends to devote more time to his family.

"Either you're all in as coach or you're out," Tenorio said. "It was time to spend more time with my family. Nothing more to it than that. I loved coaching at Santa Clara. I love the school."

The end of the 2021-2022 school year has rendered a number of notable coaching comings and goings for the county's high school sports community.

Retiring from his coaching duties after more than three decades is Rio Mesa High's Jeff Wrout, the longtime track and field coach for one of the region's most successful programs.

Several significant coaching positions have been filled in recent days.

William Burr was named this week as the girls basketball coach at Oak Park, representing quite a coup for the Eagles. Burr achieved much success at Viewpoint High, including directing his team to the CIF-SS Division 1 title last winter with a 59-53 victory over Camarillo in the title game.

C.J. Daland is the new girls water polo coach at Agoura High, taking over for coaching legend Jason Rosenthal.

Daland, a graduate of Thousand Oaks High and Ventura College, had been the boys and girls water polo coach at Moorpark High before joining the boys staff at Agoura. He also directed South Coast Aquatics to the Junior Olympics championship in 2021.

Logan Baltau has been selected to coach the Thousand Oaks boys basketball team after serving as an assistant for the past four seasons. He's a graduate of Hillcrest Christian.

Baltau takes over for Rich Endres, whose 25-year run as the Lancers head coach came to an end this spring when he said he was fired by Principal Dr. Eric Bergmann.

Moore's hiring at Santa Clara represents quite a whirlwind period for the former Moorpark High coach.

Moore's four-year tenure with the Musketeers ended in February at the conclusion of the season. He then accepted the boys coaching position at Castaic High earlier this month, only to change gears and take on dual roles at Santa Clara.

Not only will he coach the boys basketball team, but he becomes the Dean of Students with teaching responsibilities.

He then he made it clear to Castaic High administrators that he was searching for a full-time position.

"No contract was ever signed," he said. "I learned that Bobby had decided to step down at Santa Clara and I began talking to the AD (Jose Abraham Pina). It all came together so quickly. It was a wild week, but it's such an honor to join the Santa Clara family."

Moore said he met Cvijanovich on just a couple occasions through the years.

"He's was so kind and so gracious," said Moore. "Just a wonderful man."

Santa Clara finished 7-16 last season, including 1-6 in the Tri-Valley League., But Moore knows that he potential is limitless.

"It always depends on the players you have," he said. "But it's a great school to attend with wonderful academics. We're going to work hard and do everything we can to get this program where it belongs."

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ryan Moore taking over storied Santa Clara program part of coaching changes in Ventura County

