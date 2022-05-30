ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bystander injured in downtown Orlando bar shooting, police say

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Bystander injured in downtown Orlando bar shooting, police say

A woman was injured during a shooting at a downtown Orlando bar across from Lake Eola, the police department said Monday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at B. Nice Patio Bar, on the corner of east Washington Street and north Rosalind Avenue, said agency spokesperson Andrea Otero.

An unidentified woman fired a shot at another woman, but the bullet grazed a female bystander, according to Otero.

The suspected shooter fled before officers arrived, Otero said, and the bystander’s injury was minor.

Police have not said if any of the women knew each other or released details about the shooting.

