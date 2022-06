AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that his mother, Melanie Pillman, had died. Melanie married WWF and WCW legend Brian Pillman in 1993 and was featured on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring last year that centered around Brian's legendary pro wrestling career and tragic death in 1997. She briefly appeared on WWE television shortly after Pillman's death for an interview with Vince McMahon. Pillman Jr. wrote in his announcement, "Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan. Rest In Peace. I love you."

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO