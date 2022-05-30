Starks Is Washington NARC Ace

Welcome back for another week on the farm! This week, Modesto secures a series win,. Modesto Nuts (21-24) Take Series from San Jose Giants (27-19), 4-2 What a good series for the Nuts, who continue to play one of the top teams in the division tough. Modesto opened the series with a Game 1 win, 3-1, on the back of a strong start from staff ace Joseph Hernández. Yeury Tatíz provided a pair of scoreless innings plus a key out, and Jorge Benitez gave up the lone run on a solo homer but collected his fourth save. The Nuts got all the offense they’d need off a two-run homer from Ty Duvall in the fourth, but a newly-healthy Milkar Pérez singled and scored an insurance run in the sixth.
