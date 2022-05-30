ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Starks Is Washington NARC Ace

By Staff Report
sprintcarandmidget.com
 2 days ago

ELMA, Wash. — Entering Sunday night, Trey Starks said he could probably count on his hands how many times he‘d driven a 410 sprint car at Grays Harbor Raceway, but that didn‘t slow him down. The Puyallup, Wash., native has countless laps and many wins at...

www.sprintcarandmidget.com

Comments / 0

After Canceling Its Spring Bear Hunt, Washington Sees Bear Conflicts in the Suburbs

As Washington’s black bear population continues to thrive, the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has turned away from hunting as a management strategy. This one-two combination means that conflicts between humans and bruins are likely inevitable. Two recent bear incidents that occurred in heavily populated, Washington suburbs aren’t enough to make a trend, but Washington’s bear management issues are worth diving into.
3 Great Steakhouses in Seattle, WA

If you've never visited Seattle, you definitely should. The city truly has everything you can think of. And the best part? You'll find amazing food at almost every restaurant. And since we know that most Americans would choose steak for dinner, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses in Seattle that you should definitely visit. If you did happen to visit this places, please share your thoughts in the comment section and tell us if you liked the food and atmosphere.
Rename Thurston County? Why not?

Recently giving Washington state places new names has been getting attention. For example, the federal Department of the Interior is proposing renaming geographical sites in Washington that currently have offensive names. A State board is considering changing the name of a waterway in the San Juan Islands from an 1800’s general who “committed reprehensible acts against humanity” to the name of a highly respected historical indigenous leader.
WDFW Opens Chinook Salmon Retention on Lower Cowlitz River

The Washington state Department of Fish and WIldlife (WDFW) has opened the retention of spring Chinook salmon on the lower Cowlitz River. Salmon retention on the Cowlitz River was closed at the beginning of May to help ensure the spring Chinook broodstock collection goal was achieved, according to WDFW. “Adult...
Author celebrates 101st birthday at Edmonds Waterfront Center

With her daughter Connie and granddaughter Daphne by her side, Myrta Klinkman scanned the menu at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Potlatch Bistro Friday as they waited the arrival of other family members to celebrate her 101st birthday. A resident of Richmond Beach since 1963, Klinkman (née Gesswein) has been...
Midshipmen’s Log, 5/31/22: Hernández deals, Berroa breezes, Hancock cruises, Kelenic crushes

Welcome back for another week on the farm! This week, Modesto secures a series win,. Modesto Nuts (21-24) Take Series from San Jose Giants (27-19), 4-2 What a good series for the Nuts, who continue to play one of the top teams in the division tough. Modesto opened the series with a Game 1 win, 3-1, on the back of a strong start from staff ace Joseph Hernández. Yeury Tatíz provided a pair of scoreless innings plus a key out, and Jorge Benitez gave up the lone run on a solo homer but collected his fourth save. The Nuts got all the offense they’d need off a two-run homer from Ty Duvall in the fourth, but a newly-healthy Milkar Pérez singled and scored an insurance run in the sixth.
Poulsbo couple fall off embankment chasing after dog, rescue underway

POULSBO, Wash. - Kitsap County rescue crews are working to save a man who went over a seaside embankment in Poulsbo, chasing after his dog who fell from the same bluff. According to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, a married couple’s dog went over the embankment near NE Passage View Ln, and the two rushed after it. Both fell down the slope and could not get back up.
Thousands Pack Downtown Everett In Return Of Memorial Day Car Show

Cloudy skies didn’t deter the crowds from pouring into downtown Everett, Washington for the Memorial Day Show and Shine put on by Cruzin’ 2 Colby. Hundreds of cars lined up along Colby, Wetmore, Hewitt, Wall Street and California. Here are just a few photos from a very successful weekend where the proceeds will benefit multiple charities. Click photo to enlarge.
Seattle Suburb Institutes a Camping Ban Without Having Local Shelter Options

States Are Choosing to Criminalize Homelessness Rather Than Implement Proven Solutions. A northern suburb of Seattle passed a law that criminalizes sleeping outside on May 18 despite not having local shelter options for people experiencing homelessness. The ordinance passed by the City Council of Edmonds, Washington, gives homeless people two...
Bird Flu now Confirmed in 9 Washington State Counties

OLYMPIA - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed on Friday, May 27, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County. Bird flu is also detected in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Clallam, Pierce, Spokane, Pacific and Okanogan counties. The Washington State...
Satsop River Erosion Threatens Farmland Near Confluence With Chehalis River

Editor’s Note: This story is part of "Headwaters to Harbor," a project by The Chronicle to document the Chehalis River from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor while highlighting people and issues connected to the river along the way. Our coverage is compiled at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River. Driving toward Steve Willis’ farm...
Scene in Edmonds: Alaska bound, via jet ski

On her walk along the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed a dozen Kawasaki ultra LX jet skis parked at the Edmonds Marina H dock, where a catamaran had recently been parked for the past few months. “As I was taking pictures of the skis, I heard a voice...

