The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death. Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO