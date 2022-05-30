ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRjSs_0fuz80Lx00

(NEXSTAR) – Simone Johnson will be known by another name in the ring: Ava Raine.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE .

She immediately began fielding questions on social media about why her name didn’t pay homage to her legendary wrestling lineage. The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His daughter signed with WWE in 2020, putting her “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history,” the company announced.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy,” the young Johnson said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

Mahomes announces second child on the way

She repeated that sentiment on Twitter Sunday under her new name: “I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

As Johnson weighed potential ring names, there was one that was apparently never under consideration: The Pebble.

“I beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Double shooting near Raytown-KC line leaves two injured

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening in regard to a double shooting near the Raytown-Kansas City line. Police found two victims and the vehicle their vehicle in the 9000 block of E. 74th Street in Raytown. Police initially said the two victims were in critical condition after suffering […]
RAYTOWN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Combat#Twitter Sunday#Wwe#Nexstar Media Inc
ComicBook

Melanie Pillman, Wife of Late WWE Legend Brian Pillman, Has Died

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that his mother, Melanie Pillman, had died. Melanie married WWF and WCW legend Brian Pillman in 1993 and was featured on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring last year that centered around Brian's legendary pro wrestling career and tragic death in 1997. She briefly appeared on WWE television shortly after Pillman's death for an interview with Vince McMahon. Pillman Jr. wrote in his announcement, "Thank you mom for bringing me into this world and for trying your best. You were my number 1 fan. Rest In Peace. I love you."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy