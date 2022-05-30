ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction worker falls to her death from Florida condo

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old construction worker fell to her death from a 13-floor balcony of a condominium complex in West Palm Beach, police said.

Delores Yamilety Martinez-Ponce was working Saturday morning at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell, police spokesman Mike Jachles told news outlets.

While officials don’t yet know exactly what happened at this time, Jachles said Martinez-Ponce worked for a flooring company and was installing flooring when she fell just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

“For reasons we don’t know, she apparently fell off of that balcony,” Jachles said. She fell to the second floor and died at the scene, he said.

In a news release police said Martinez-Ponce lived in Miami-Dade County and worked for Jovavesa Corp., a subcontractor on the building project.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the death, he said.

The Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also expected to review the death.

