Jenkins Hired as Chief Financial Officer at Community Care of West Virginia

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQzzp_0fuz578j00

Buckhannon, (W.Va.) — With more than 17 years of experience in banking, Jeffrey Jenkins joins Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Jenkins joins the CCWV leadership team following the retirement of previous Chief Financial Officer, Connie Johnston, after 20 years of service.

“We have developed a strong and trusted relationship with Jeffrey over the years as one of our primary bankers, and we are confident that he will make an excellent addition to our leadership team,” stated Patricia Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia.

Prior to joining the Community Care team in 2022, Jenkins had been a banker for 17 years. During his banking career, Jenkins held the positions of Executive Vice President and Director of Business Development and Vice President of Commercial Loans. Additionally, Jenkins has been an adjunct faculty member of Glenville State College for more than 17 years.

Jenkins acquired his undergraduate degree from Glenville State University. He completed graduate school at The Ohio University where he earned an MBA with a concentration in Marketing and Corporate Communications. More recently, he earned a graduate degree in Banking from Southern Methodist University.

“Community Care has done so much to support our communities across West Virginia and I am proud to be a part of their endeavors to provide whole healthcare to patients in our coverage area,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins grew up in Glenville, West Virginia, and attended Gilmer County schools. He now lives in Central West Virginia with his wife and two children.

The post Jenkins Hired as Chief Financial Officer at Community Care of West Virginia appeared first on The Hinton News .

Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

