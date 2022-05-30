San Diego police use spike strips to end pursuit on Interstate 5 in La Jolla area

Officers used spike strips to end a pursuit of a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 52 in the La Jolla area on May 29, San Diego police said.

Police were alerted after someone reported that a BMW was stopped at a traffic light after it turned green. When the bystander approached the vehicle, the driver was talking to himself, police said.

Police tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Garnet Avenue and Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach around noon, but the driver didn't stop. He continued on surface streets, then headed south on I-5 until he exited onto Sea World Drive. Then he went north on I-5 until the vehicle stopped near SR 52, police said.

Officers had punctured at least some of the vehicle's tires with spike strips on Mission Bay Drive and north I-5.

The driver was detained. No further information was immediately available. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .