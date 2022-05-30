3 ideal Cam Newton landing spots in NFL free agency

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is still looking to continue his playing career despite some major issues on the part of the now 33-year-old quarterback in recent seasons.

It was back in the spring that Newton claimed three teams were interested in signing him . More than two months later, and there has not been much movement on this front.

After latching on with the Panthers a season ago, there’s a chance that the former No. 1 pick could return to Carolina as a backup to struggling starter Sam Darnold. Other teams around the NFL also have a need for a veteran backup. Below, we look at three ideal landing spots for Newton in free agency.

Carolina Panthers’ re-sign Cam Newton

“I think we’re still having thought. We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the Kentucky Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open.” Carolina Panthers’ Scott Fitterer on Cam Newton

Newton started five games in his return to the Panthers a season ago — tallying nine total touchdowns against five interceptions. He’d come in to be Darnold’s primary backup ahead of rookie third-round pick Matt Corral . There’s also a need in Carolina’s QB room considering Darnold’s struggles a season ago.

Sam Darnold stats (2021): 60% completion, 2,527 yards, 9 TD, 13 INT, 71.9 QB rating

Those numbers just aren’t going to get it done. Carolina has also been in conversations with the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield . Things seem to be at a standstill in that regard with money holding things up . Newton, with a knowledge of the Panthers’ playbook, would be a much cheaper alternative. It makes too much sense.

Las Vegas Raiders sign Cam Newton

Vegas just worked out free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and could potentilly sign the embattled veteran at some point this summer. There’s certainly a need behind Derek Carr with the Raiders. Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham are the two other QBs with experience on the roster. That’s a whole bunch of gross.

Perhaps, Las Vegas decides that signing Kaepernick would provide too much of a distraction despite the team’s belief he deserves another shot. If that is indeed the case, new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels might kick the tires on Newton. They have a built-in relationship with him dating back to Newton’s one season in New England back in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler also wasn’t terrible as a stopgap option replacing the departed Tom Brady .

Cam Newton stats (2020): 66% completion, 2,657 passing yards, 592 rushing yards, 20 total TD, 10 INT

After earning a playoff spot a season ago, the Raiders have gone all in this offseason. They really can’t afford to have either Mullens or Stidham as their primary backup to Carr in 2022. Newton would be a great add.

Dallas Cowboys get depth with Cam Newton

Our friends over at Blogging the Boys provided this possibility when looking at backup QB options to Dak Prescott . In reality, it’s something we had not thought about a whole lot. But it makes perfect sense.

Veteran Cooper Rush is slated to back Presccott up again in 2022. He’s thrown all of 50 regular-season passes in five years with the team. A former Panthers draft bust, Will Grier is No. 3 on the depth chart. Newton would provide much more experience while also coming in cheap for the cash-strapped Cowboys.

Cam Newton contract (2021): 1 year, $6 million with $4.5 million guaranteed

Given where we are at in the NFL offseason, it’s highly unlikely Newton would receive a comparable deal. He’s likely looking at roughly $4 million with incentives. That’s a low-cost proposition for the Boys.

