Richard A. Burrows, formerly of Center Sandwich, NH, died May 31, 2022, after a battle with brain cancer and two days after his 60th wedding anniversary. He was born and raised in Center Sandwich. After graduating from Quimby School, he entered the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. Over his long career he was a beautician in Plymouth, NH, before retiring to help run his wife’s lampshade, craft and antique shop in Center Sandwich, then in Melvin Village. When the shop closed, he and his wife retired first to Branson, MO, and then finally to Longs, SC.

