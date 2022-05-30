ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach remembers those who are gone on Memorial Day

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
Hundreds of veterans and their family members gathered under a clear blue sky Monday at Beal Memorial Cemetery to honor those Americans who died while serving their country and those retired military veterans who have died in the past year.

More than 200 names were on the Roll Call of the Deceased this year, and they were read aloud by the event’s master of ceremonies, Tom Rice, and guests including 7th Special Forces Group Commander Col. Kevin Trujillo, 505th Command and Control Wing Commander Col. Frederick Coleman, Florida State Representative Patt Maney and Florida Veterans Hall of Fame member and author Dr. Dave Goetsch.

Before introducing the event’s guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, Goetsch took a moment to surprise Tom Rice with the announcement that he had been chosen to receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

“For a lifetime devoted to helping veterans, military personnel and their families, the Salvation Army and numerous other local and state-wide charities,” read Goetsch, "the president of the United States has chosen First Sgt. (retired) Tom Rice.”

Brig. Gen. Cain spoke about the importance of the military to our country and of the many sacrifices America’s military veterans have made over the years and continue to make.

“Our men and women in uniform are our most powerful line of defense against threats to this country,” said Cain. “When they depart from our shores, we’re hopeful that they will come home again. But we know that some of them may not. It’s our responsibility to make sure that those that do not return are not forgotten.”

