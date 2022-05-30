ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock’s daughter reveals new wrestling name

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snt2R_0fuz2QcG00

(NEXSTAR) – Simone Johnson will be known by another name in the ring: Ava Raine.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced her wrestling name on Twitter Sunday, changing her handle to @AvaRaineWWE .

She immediately began fielding questions on social media about why her name didn’t pay homage to her legendary wrestling lineage. The Rock wrestled for WWE in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His daughter signed with WWE in 2020, putting her “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history,” the company announced.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” the young Johnson said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

She repeated that sentiment on Twitter Sunday under her new name: “i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

As Johnson weighed potential ring names, there was one that was apparently never under consideration: The Pebble.

“i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything,” she tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Deputy injured after two-car crash on Highway 50 leaves one dead

LAMAR, Colo. — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, two women, and a man were involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near Lamar that left one dead Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar. Troopers said a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding […]
LAMAR, CO
KXRM

Man and woman arrested in Pueblo West armed robbery, 1 still on the run

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two people following an armed robbery and pursuit on Monday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, deputies responded to the 900 block of Saxony Drive, near the intersection of South Purcell Boulevard, on a report of an armed robbery. When deputies […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Pueblo for attempted murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a fight and shooting in Pueblo that sent two people to the hospital. Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, Pueblo Police responded to the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, near the intersection of West Summit Avenue on a reported fight. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim of deadly I-25 crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KXRM

Two workers die under coal pile collapse at Comanche power plant

UPDATE: Both workers have died as a result of the coal pile collapse that trapped them both this morning at the Comanche power plant. Their identities will not be released until their families have been notified. One worker was in their 20s, the other was in their 30s. Crews found the bodies just after 3 […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Combat#Twitter Sunday#Coca Cola Company#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue operations are underway at Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday night, leaving multiple people stranded in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said 13 people (5 adults, 8 children) were on board when the boat capsized due to high […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigates shooting that leaves three injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left three victims injured, Friday. At 11:30 p.m., CSPD officers were called to an entertainment establishment near the intersection of East Platte Ave. and East Boulder St. to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

CCPD searching for woman wanted for three warrants

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a woman wanted for three active arrest warrants. The suspect identified as Daisy Jane Massey, 19, was last seen the evening of May 28, wearing a black tank-top and blue jeans near Veterans Park, Cañon City. CCPD advises the public not to approach […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Man wanted for questioning in suspicious death arrested on unrelated warrants

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police reported Wednesday morning the arrest of 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell. On Tuesday, PPD said they wanted to speak with Mitchell regarding a suspicious death that was discovered on May 31. That day, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to the 3000 block of North Elizabeth Street, near […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSP investigates I-25 deadly crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on southbound I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on I-25 near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A 46-year-old man driving a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound when the vehicle entered […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Searching for answers to Abigail Miller’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling the murder of Abigail Miller ‘a random act of violence.’ Police have not identified a suspect and say there is no known immediate specific danger to the community. “I take a lot of exception to that because if somebody could just do this to such […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman poses as CSPD officer to send text messages

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman was arrested for impersonating a Colorado Springs Police officer during an incident on May 23. According to an arrest affidavit, just before midnight on May 23, 2022, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 7-11 on Colorado Avenue on a trespassing call. The caller, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy