ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases six times higher than last year

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7F7V_0fuz2MKa00

( The Hill ) – As the U.S. marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are more than six times what they were a year ago.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center showed a seven-day average of 119,725 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28 of last year.

Despite the rising infection rate, COVID-related deaths were down from last year, a sign of increased immunity through vaccines and prior infections, along with wider availability of treatments.

The seven-day average of 470 deaths reported on Friday marked a decrease from 637 on the same day last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that about 54 percent of the U.S. population is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels, though some areas are seeing medium and high levels.

Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

But the more than fivefold increase in infections comes as health experts have warned Americans to exercise caution ahead of a possible surge.

Almost a month ago, Deborah Birx, a leading member of the Trump administration’s White House coronavirus task force, said that Americans should be “preparing right now for a potential surge in this summer across the southern United States.”

Bill Gates has warned that it is possible that the worst of this pandemic has not yet occurred, pressing for more investments needed to prevent a future pandemic.

“We’re still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” he said. “It’s not likely, I don’t want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it’s way above a 5 percent risk that this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst of it.”

Still, current COVID-19 case numbers are well below peaks this winter, when the highly transmissible omicron variant contributed to a widespread uptick in inflections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah Birx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Supreme Court#Americans#White House
WNCT

Laurinburg man on probation charged with having weapons of mass destruction

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was on probation was charged Saturday with having weapons of mass destruction, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Johnny Caple, 31, of Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of transporting a weapon of mass destruction, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNCT

Suspect wanted after woman killed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is on the run and is believed to be armed and dangerous after a woman was killed in Richlands on Thursday, according to Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller. Miller told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that a woman, who has not been identified, was found shot and killed in an area […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Apparent alligator spotted in ocean in North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An apparent alligator was spotted in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called at about 3 p.m. to remove an approximately five-foot long alligator that was in the surf line, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Video […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

Authorities: Trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation. The trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck in Siler City late Monday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol said in a news release. During the stop, the […]
SILER CITY, NC
WNCT

Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at NC churches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a man who was captured on video tape throwing a Molotov cocktail at a North Carolina church, and investigators say he threw another device at a different church. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded Just after 10:30 a.m., on Sunday to a church in Hope Mills, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Triad family heartbroken after food truck stolen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men in a white truck ripped away one Triad family’s dream, and their only way to make money. “Hopefully a miracle comes out of nowhere to hopefully find it,” said Katia Cortes.  Her parents run the food truck Tacos la Chula. After 20 years of working for someone else, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy