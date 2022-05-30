ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA: Strawberries sold nationwide linked to hepatitis A cases

By Nexstar Media Wire, Julianna Russ, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced an investigation into FreshKampo or H-E-B brand organic strawberries for hepatitis A on Saturday.

The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25.

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said.

The strawberries were distributed nationwide, according to the FDA. Known retailers for these products are:

  • Aldi
  • H-E-B
  • Kroger
  • Safeway
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Weis Markets
  • WinCo Foods

During traceback investigations, the FDA found that, before becoming ill, individuals in California, Minnesota, and Canada purchased fresh organic strawberries as FreshKamp or H-E-B. Fifteen cases of a hepatitis A infection have been reported in California while Minnesota and North Dakota have each reported one case.

Of the 17 related cases, the FDA says 12 have been hospitalized.

Hepatitis A, which typically occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or beverage, is a contagious virus that can lead to liver disease. Mild cases can last a few weeks while severe cases can last several months, according to the FDA. In individuals with pre-existing health conditions or weakened immune systems, hepatitis A can progress to liver failure and death. In most cases, though, the FDA says individuals typically recover completely within one to two weeks.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In some cases, especially children under the age of six, individuals may be asymptomatic.

The FDA recommended contacting a healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.

According to the FDA’s website, the investigation is still ongoing.

Real Health

Strawberries May Be to Blame for Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a potential link between a hepatitis A outbreak and fresh organic strawberries. The contaminated strawberries were sold between March 5 and April 2 and branded as FreshKampo and HEB, according to the FDA, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and state and local partners.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Whole Foods Markets' popular red lentil dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall applies to Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal produced in Charlotte, North Carolina and sold in Whole Foods stores all over the U.S. The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

