ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Local 15-year-old student Toby English shares his emotions on school shooting through art

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tIom_0fuz1f0u00

Founder/Publisher

Toby English – a 15-year-old student at the Why Not You Academy in Des Moines – last week created a stunning work of art after his teacher asked students to draw something that showed how they felt about the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Here’s the original sketch he drew in class:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZgfF_0fuz1f0u00

“This is my reaction to the Uvalde shooting,” English told South King Media. “I didn’t have the words to express how I was feeling about that terrible day, and I wanted to create something that could give words to so many who don’t have them right now.”

His Mom Carolyn Dean was very impressed.

“I picked Toby up from school that day,” she told us. “And he showed me his art. I had no words for it, as I thought it was amazing.”

English’s first sketch was soon shared widely on social media by his proud Mom.

He told us that he sketched the picture after his teacher prompted students to share their feelings about the recent tragedy through art.

“I just started drawing, and the first version took 15-20 minutes,” he said. “For that pencil version, I wanted to show and share the message that in America we aren’t silenced – we can show our words. I painted in America’s ideal.”

Later that night he created a larger digital version, adding color to the flag and words to make it stand out. His teacher, family, friends and even strangers all responded strongly to it.

“Oh how it is sad, and so very cruel. We are left to die at the hands of our fellows. Please, someone save us from the corruption of our foundation. May the people one day see a nation of peace and hope. This nation is my prison, and we are all unrightfully kept. Save the children and take them to a kinder world. I’m sorry to the youth of our times, and the ones kept in silence. Someone save us.”

– Toby English

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqttY_0fuz1f0u00

“I’ve always been an artist – ever since I was little I would paint a lot,” he said. “I have painted in many different mediums, but recently came back to drawing and realized that’s the best way to express myself – to visualize.”

English wants to pursue art, and is considering looking into fields where he could use his talents.

“I find it important to draw and show how I was feeling,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say, and felt like the way the country is run it’s not surprising, not the first time this has happened. I wanted to draw something to get my emotions out, and it feels devastating to me that we’re still in this position.”

English sent us additional words regarding the shooting:

“How the souls of those lost at the hands of cruelty have been stripped away from their families. Kind, sweet children taken out of our hands. May they find a world unlike our own. A place of purity that matches their own. This land has betrayed its own ideals. We were told we stood for freedom and justice, but we must sit and watch children killed at the hands of blind trust. Someone save us from the fine print of our country’s contract. Someone save us before we too are gone.”

Pretty impressive and thoughtful work for a 15-year-old.

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Centralia Resident Finds Joys Amid Life With Rare Genetic Disease

Centralia resident Ann Barlow has died twice. With a rare genetic disease called Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS), Barlow flatlined on an operating table in 2016, and then again just two months ago. She has lived two years longer than doctors originally predicted. “So I used to have this saying,” Barlow...
KUOW

'This doesn't feel like love': SPU students sit-in for LGBTQ equality on campus

The end-of-the-quarter crunch is looking a little different for some students at Seattle Pacific University. They're juggling classes, homework, campus jobs... and now, a sit-in outside the interim-president's office. Students organized the sit-in because of the board of trustees' decision to reaffirm the school's employee lifestyle expectation policy, which bans...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Two women robbed at gunpoint while walking along Interurban Trail in Edmonds

Edmonds police are looking for two armed men who assaulted and robbed two women while they walked on the Interurban Trail in Edmonds’ Lake Balllinger neighborhood shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives spent Thursday canvassing the neighborhood where the attack occurred and following up on leads, Edmonds police spokesperson...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Washington Education
City
Des Moines, WA
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
nsd.org

Northshore School District School Board Statement on Gun Violence

Dear Friends, Neighbors and Partners in Education:. We reach out to you today to virtually join hands with our community. Our hearts are heavy and torn and aching for parents and families in Texas and for our nation as a whole. And we know that you are hurting as well. The horrific gun violence this week and recent weeks has touched us all. But, as we did during a global pandemic and past challenges, we will hope to join as a community to stand in solidarity, heal and move toward a safer future.
BOTHELL, WA
KING-5

'I remember watching pieces of the bridge fall off and splash in the Narrows'

TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle author Amanda Abler says she was a high school freshman in New Hampshire when she first learned about the infamous collapse of Galloping Gertie. "And it just blew my mind that this gigantic bridge made of concrete and steel could twist and turn the way it did and eventually rip itself apart," Abler told a group of people at a reading and book signing she recently did at Stocklist Goods & Gifts.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#The Why Not You Academy#South King Media
nbcrightnow.com

Father and son rescued safely at Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted. The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Author celebrates 101st birthday at Edmonds Waterfront Center

With her daughter Connie and granddaughter Daphne by her side, Myrta Klinkman scanned the menu at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Potlatch Bistro Friday as they waited the arrival of other family members to celebrate her 101st birthday. A resident of Richmond Beach since 1963, Klinkman (née Gesswein) has been...
EDMONDS, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Central Market rebranding as Town and Country Market

On May 31, 2022 Shoreline’s Central Market began replacing its signs, inside and out, to align with its family Town and Country Market's name. Central Market, a longstanding member of the Shoreline community and staple in the neighborhood since 2000, will continue to offer consumers the same team it knows and enjoys, same shopping experience and same product selection. Updates to the store will include new interior and exterior signs only.
SHORELINE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another cougar spotted in Kent, women claim

KENT, Wash. – Two women in Kent claim to see have seen a cougar off 104th Avenue SE on May 20. Michelle Rodgers and Roslyn Prasad say the animal stared them down and made its way toward them. “Over there, I saw this large animal. It was bigger than...
realchangenews.org

Free pet services give everyone a chance to find family

Anyone who has enjoyed the love of a pet knows how important pets are to our physical and emotional well-being. People living with pets cite decreased stress and anxiety when their pets are by their sides. These sentiments are supported by many peer-reviewed medical studies showing that pets are effective adjuncts to medical therapies for severe post-traumatic stress disorder, improving sleep, social re-integration and overall life satisfaction. In fact, 97 percent of physicians interviewed in a study by the Human-Animal Bond Research Institute said they see the positive benefits of pet ownership in the patients they treat.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Fight over Duwamish ancestry rages as tribes mark princess' death

Tuesday marks the 126th anniversary of the death of Kikisoblu, oldest daughter of Seattle's namesake, Chief Si'ahl, leader of the Duwamish and Suquamish tribes.Why it matters: The battle over Duwamish ancestry is still raging.The Duwamish Tribe, a nonprofit group of descendants based in West Seattle, filed a lawsuit this month challenging the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs' denial of its formal 45-year quest for federal acknowledgment.Several local federally recognized tribes oppose the group's federal recognition bid, including the Muckleshoot and Suquamish, which claim they're the rightful tribes of Duwamish ancestry.Between the lines: The federal acknowledgment process, which can be politically...
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Lika Love Boutique in West Seattle Junction is closing June 12

Lika Love Boutique, which began in a mobile form by owner Malia Saddiq, and later expanded into a full retail store at 4547 California Ave SW is closing June 12. A victim of the effects of the pandemic and rising costs the store is selling all fixtures and her more recent effort, "in the Heart" a speakeasy style bar with an entrance on the alley will close too. all glass ware and more is for sale. She made the emotional announcement on Instagram A "last hurrah" party is scheduled for June 12 from 11am to 9pm. The public is urged to stop in and "Help us out by shopping, drinking and eating everything"
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy