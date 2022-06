UMass Amherst Chancellor Subbaswamy announces retirement. University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy says he will retire in a year. He called his time at UMass a privilege in a statement released Thursday. Subbaswamy is credited by the university with helping drive a dramatic rise in the school’s academic profile in his decade on the job. Subbaswamy, a physicist, has degrees from Bangalore and Delhi universities in India and a doctorate from Indiana University. Prior to UMass, he was provost at the University of Kentucky, and previously worked at Indiana, the University of Miami and the University of California, Irvine. UMass Amherst has more than 32,000 total undergraduate and graduate students.

AMHERST, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO