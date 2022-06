The Oilers fell to the Avalanche in Game 1 of the West Final in a wild shootout, but did Edmonton get robbed thanks to a little-known NHL rule?. Any hockey fan watching Game 1 of the West Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs couldn’t help but be entertained by the show that the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche put on. After 60 minutes of fast-paced action, though, it was the Avs that took the 8-6 victory and an early 1-0 lead in the series.

1 DAY AGO