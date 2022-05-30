ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
WGNO
 3 days ago

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16.

The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road.

The child was found in a suitcase with prominent Las Vegas logos wrapped around it.

Autopsy and toxicology reports were released on Friday, revealing that the child died due to an “electrolyte imbalance” due to “viral gastroenteritis”.

However, the report states that there was an “absence of significant traumatic injuries”, and that there was “no anatomical cause of death”, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Detectives still say that they have no leads regarding whether the child was alive when put inside the suitcase. However, investigators believe that the child was around 5 years old and is described as a young black male, approximately four feet tall, and has a slim build and a short haircut.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are encouraged to call the nationwide toll-free tip line at 1-888-437-6432 .

