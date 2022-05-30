ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Wakes held for 10-year-old Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims

By Jack Morphet, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The first emotional wakes for two of the 21 victims of the Texas school massacre were held Monday, with mourners gathering to remember little Amerie Jo Garza and her classmate, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez.

Amerie — who was calling 911 for help when she was shot dead by deranged 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos — was being remembered at a daylong wake at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde.

The fourth-grader turned 10 just two weeks before she was killed in last week’s slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde . She is set to be buried Tuesday.

Amerie Jo Garza had turned 10 years old two weeks before the shooting in Uvalde.
Facebook / Angel Garza
Garza’s wake is the first one held for the 21 shooting victims.
James Keivom

Her stepfather, medical technician Angel Garza, was tending to another victim when he learned the girl he raised as his own was among the dead, his mother told People magazine .

“He was helping children,” Berlinda Arreola said of her son.

She said he was told the tragic news about his stepdaughter when another student, covered in blood, told him it was Amerie’s blood on her.

A wake also was being held for Maite, the youngest of three children and an honor student at Robb Elementary. The child will be buried Tuesday.

Maite Yuleana, 10, was celebrated as an honor roll student just hours before the shooting.

Her family described her in her obituary as “a sweet girl and those who know and loved her were blessed with her kind, ambitious, friendly and sweet soul.”

Maite loved to learn about animals and the ocean, they said.

A GoFundMe page to help her family pay for funeral costs and other expenses had surpassed $106,000 by Monday.

Other wakes and funerals for the victims will continue through the week.

Garza’s stepfather Angel Garza — a medical technician — was working at the scene of the shooting when he learned of her death.
James Keivom
Wakes and funerals for the shooting victims are set to continue all week.
James Keivom
People gather for a wake for Robb Elementary School mass shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza.
James Keivom

In all, 19 fourth-graders and two adult teachers were killed in the massacre, one of the largest in US history and the deadliest elementary-school shooting since the slaughter of 26 students and educators at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

