Suspicious package at Grand Central NYC subway station sparks probe

By Amanda Woods, Joe Marino, Georgett Roberts
New York Post
 3 days ago

A suspicious package investigation at the Grand Central subway station snarled train service and led to the evacuation of a platform on Memorial Day, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the East 42nd Street No. 7 line platform around 11:30 a.m. for a “cylindrical” package, cops said.

The platform was evacuated, police said.

Authorities were called to Grand Central around 11:30 a.m. for a “cylindrical” package on the No. 7 line platform.
G.N. Miller
Authorities confirmed that the device was cleared by 1:15 p.m.
G.N. Miller

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad were called to the scene, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the device was cleared by 1:15 p.m.

Though it was initially feared to be a pipe bomb, it was actually a harmless series of plastic containers—like film containers—filled with rice and some tape, police sources said.

Sources said the suspicious package was old plastic containers with wood attaching them.
G.N. Miller
Subway service has resumed at Grand Central.
Christopher Sadowski

“It was garbage,” a cop on scene said. “When we see a package and we don’t know what it is or who it belongs to, we have to call in the K9 unit…..the whole nine yards.”

