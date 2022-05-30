ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, PA

Man in disguise throws cake at Mona Lisa

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGr3U_0fuyzwfb00

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday that the 36-year-old man was detained following Sunday’s incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artifacts.

Videos posted on social media showed a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t damaged.

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: “Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a “patisserie.”

The 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its over-500 years in existence.

The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting’s international fame. It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police searching for person involved in weekend hit & run

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help locating a person accused in a weekend hit and run accident. According to a PSP news release, a person in a 2019 or 2020 grey/silver Kia Sorento allegedly hit another vehicle sometime between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Authorities warn kayakers to avoid French Creek

On a day when many people would typically be out enjoying French Creek, authorities are warning kayakers to stay off the water. According to the Crawford County Scuba Team’s Facebook page, French Creek is nearly 100% impassable just south of the intersection of 6N and Route 19 near Mill Village due to trees in the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Paris, PA
YourErie

Teen, 17, sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to prison for shooting a teen on a basketball court in September of 2021. Nysear Buckner is sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison with five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was charged as an adult, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local businessman invests in Erie, transforming several properties

On May 31, we got a first look inside the new Great Lakes Insurance building on West 12th Street. Pete Zaphiris, a local businessman and developer, is investing in the city’s center, while transforming several properties on West 12th and West 14th streets. “The investment in the city is probably unprecedented since I’ve been around. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
YourErie

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three-year-old pedestrian struck on Downing Avenue

Correction: Downing Avenue. Erie Police are investigating the scene where a pedestrian was struck. According to police, a three-year-old pedestrian was hit on Downing Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on May 31. One witness at the scene said the victim appeared to be a child who was walking with their mother. Police have also confirmed that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP searching for driver of rolled over vehicle in Fairview

Just before 6:30 p.m. crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue, Lake Shore Fire Department, and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident on Tow Road in Fairview. When crews arrived on scene, they were told that the vehicle involved reportedly hit four cement pylons at Chivers Construction. The vehicle was found […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Earth#Ap#Coca Cola Company#Renaissance
YourErie

Tens of thousands visit Presque Isle over Memorial Day weekend

A hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to Presque Isle. Attendance figures for the three-day holiday have been release. If you decided to go to the park this Memorial Day weekend, you had plenty of company. On Saturday, May 28, almost 19,000 people visited the Peninsula. That was the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Jet ski incident on Ohio lake claims the life of Erie man

Investigators are saying that a jet ski incident on an Ohio lake has claimed the life of one Erie man. Numerous media outlets have reported that the man has been identified as 31-year-old Donnell Jordan. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon on Caesar Creek Lake, which is between Dayton and Cincinnati. According to the Dayton […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman arrested, Trooper injured in high-speed chase

A woman is in custody, facing a list of charges, after leading several police agencies on a high speed chase through multiple municipalities overnight. The high speed chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie.  According to a report released by state police, North […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Griff Slides at Frontier Park closed for 2 weeks

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) has announced the giant slides at Frontier Park will be temporarily closed for 2 weeks. LEAF announced on its Facebook page that beginning June 1 the Griff Slides will be closed for around 2 weeks so a permanent fence can be installed at the top of […]
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

Pair of Boot Barn bandits sought by police

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly stole boots from a local retail establishment. A male suspect and female suspect allegedly stole the boots (a $169.99 value) from Boot Bar in Summit Township. They had concealed the boots in a bag. They fled the scene in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How Erie County could secure its own food supply (and why it can’t)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s just something about watching a group of pigs root through their feed. It’s simultaneously adorable, entertaining, and off-putting. The feed sticks to their snouts, and when they look up, you’re sure they’re smiling and proud of the messes they’re making of themselves. Rick and Danielle Copley of Copley’s Fresh Start Farm explain […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy