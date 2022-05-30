ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York gun law case to be decided at Supreme Court

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have once again reignited debate over gun laws...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

NY1

New York state Senate Republicans offer counter measures to stem gun violence

Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
LAW
New Jersey 101.5

Twitter War: Murphy and Durr spar over NJ gun control measures

With his package of gun reform bills stalled in the state legislature, Gov. Phil Murphy used Wednesday's mass shooting in Tulsa, OK, to urge lawmakers to take action. "We don't have to live like this," Murphy Tweeted, "It’s time for Congress to pass nationwide gun safety legislation and for the Legislature to pass our sweeping gun safety bill package."
POLITICS
wbfo.org

Hochul and state legislature agree to tighten NY's gun laws in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders have agreed on a package of gun control measures that includes banning the purchase of assault-style weapons to New Yorkers under the age of 21. The measures require that anyone who wants to purchase a semiautomatic rifle must first obtain a license, and the minimum age to buy it would be 21.
CBS New York

Governor announces new proposed bills to tighten NY gun laws

NEW YORK -- New York state is expected to pass a slew of legislation this week that will tighten gun laws across the state.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, Gov. Kathy Hochul has agreed on this legislation with the state Senate Majority Leader and the Assembly Speaker, so it is expected to pass.The legislators say it will close loopholes that allowed the alleged gunman in Buffalo to carry out his carnage, but Republicans say the bills make for cheap headlines without addressing underlying issues.More than 600 people have become a victim of gun violence in New York City so far this year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

California is rationing water amid its worst drought in 1,200 years

Southern California is imposing mandatory water cutbacks as the state tries to cope with the driest conditions it has faced in recorded history. Starting Wednesday, about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are limited to watering outdoor plants once a week — an unprecedented move for the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Invasive species meet their match: lab-raised killer bugs

Palisade, Colorado — Nestled in the foothills of Western Colorado, inside an unassuming laboratory, is a nursery of killer bugs. The exotic insects, raised by specialists like Kristi Gladem with the Palisade Insectary, are intentionally set free into the wild to provide biological control against invasive species of bugs and plants that are threatening the nation's food and water supply, at an annual cost of $26 billion dollars, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
PALISADE, CO
CBS News

Ford investing $3.7 billion to produce more electric vehicles

Ford Motor Co. will add 6,200 unionized factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company said Thursday it would invest $3.7 billion in hiring new workers in the three states between now and 2026....
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

