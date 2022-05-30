ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

KiKi Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie Steckler In Disney +’s ‘Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers’

By Jazmyne Courtnii Byrd
Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty


Known to slay the carpet and bring beauty to the main screen, actress KiKi Layne is now lending her voice in one of Disney’s most popular 90s cartoon now turned movie, Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers .

“From the moment that I read the script, I knew that this was something that I would enjoy being a part of. The nostalgia of all the characters and I imagined how much fun I would have and once I heard the vision for the film, I said, ‘Oh yes, absolutely sign me up,’ I want to be a part of this film,” Layne says.

The Cincinnati native stars in the new Rescue Rangers film as the voice of Ellie Steckler, a quirky and sassy fangirl of the Rescue Rangers and a rookie cop for the LAPD.

“I was drawn to Ellie because I could personally connect with her quirkiness and excitement. I put myself in her shoes and just imagined what it would be like to meet them in real life. I thought about how I would feel and how I would act, and I felt as though I would have lost it a bit and fanned out meeting someone I grew up watching. So I had to lean into that emotion and channel that.”

Kiki Layne Talks Empowering Women Through Her Role As Ellie

Excited about the opportunity to be a part of this classic, Layne says that playing the role of an empowering woman is what attracted her to the project.

“One of the other major things that I got to draw into was playing a young woman coming into herself. This is something that every little girl and young woman can relate to when you start learning about who you are and self-discovery. Ellie is a young detective, but she’s very smart and knows how to do her job well. Like a lot of women in demanding positions, you get challenged in positions that we are rightfully in but sometimes often find ourselves being belittled, and you get to see her go on that journey as well as a young woman who is stepping into her power and her strength.”

Layne hopes that young girls everywhere will see this film and see themselves in Ellie. Check out the new film Rescue Rangers , now streaming on Disney+.

Legendary Makeup Brand Fashion Fair Is Back With Global Makeup Ambassador KiKi Layne

KiKi Layne Looked Like A Chocolate Drop Queen And Made Us Stop Everything We Were Doing To Stare

