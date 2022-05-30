ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in the United States...

Illinois AG Files Hate Crime Lawsuit After Lynched Effigy Used To Intimate Neighbor

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing two white Carroll County residents accused of using a lynch effigy to intimidate their Black neighbor. Rauol filed the office’s first-ever hate crime lawsuit against Chad Hampton and his mother, Cheryl Hampton. The suit claims the pair engaged in months of racist behavior aimed at intimidating their neighbor, Gregory Johnson. The harassment culminated with the defendants using a noose to lynch an effigy of their neighbor from a tree in their front yard.
Illinois Issues Another Round Of Pot Craft Grow Licenses

Illinois is issuing another round of marijuana craft grow licenses. The state Department of Agriculture awarded 48 licenses yesterday. Of the new licenses, 42-percent are majority Black-owned, 36-percent are majority White-owned, and eight-percent are majority Hispanic-Owned. As of yesterday, the Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers, and transporters under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
Morris Gets $2-Million After Governor Pritzker Announces Over $50 Million in Grants for Essential Infrastructure Projects

34 communities across Illinois receiving grants for critical road repairs, bridge replacements, sewer upgrades, and more. The City of Morris is getting $2,000,000 for the Industrial Park roadway construction. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties, and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.
Wilmington Comes Together To Right A Wrong

Local businesses in Wilmington chip in to replace flags that line a bridge over the Kankakee River. The Moose Riders have a tradition of lining the bridge with 26 flags in honor of Memoria Day and other patriotic holidays over the year. This past Memorial Day, flags were snapped in half and dumped into the river. Wilmington alderman and Alpha Media sales rep, Tom Smith got a hold of several businesses and raised enough money to replace the flags. Owen Ault From Moose Riders was heartbroken over the weekend when he found out about the vandalism.
Chicago Ranked 3rd, Aurora 100th in Best Staycation Cities

This summer, the biggest expense of a vacation might be just GETTING somewhere, with the surging cost of gas and airfare. So there’s this:. WalletHub.com has released its annual list of the best staycation cities in America. They looked at 44 key metrics that are broken down into three...
New Illinois Bills Aims To Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

A new state law is designed to address catalytic converter thefts in Illinois. The legislation requires recyclable metal dealers to keep a record of catalytic converters they purchase and to make a copy of the seller’s driver’s license or ID. This type of theft has spiked in recent years. A State Farm report last year ranked Illinois in the top five for stolen catalytic converter claims.
