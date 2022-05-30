Raising Oklahoma: Babysitters

Horticulture Educator, Julia Laughlin is here from the OSU OKC Extension Office to tell us all about Mulching and how it can help protect and fertilize your garden at the same time. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Starbucks shop in Oklahoma City made history this week. The location at 23rd and Robinson voted to unionize on Tuesday, becoming the first Starbucks location in Oklahoma to do that. The vote to unionize was 15-2. “We have become true partners in our organizing...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma hospitals and medical centers have issued statements following the mass shooting at Saint Francis in Tulsa Wednesday. We are heartbroken to hear of the horrible violence that occurred today at Saint Francis in Tulsa. We hold the caregivers and staff in our prayers. We must do everything we can to end senseless violence and to ensure the safety of those who care for patients. We #HAVHope.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Across the state and nation, support is pouring in for Tulsa and the victims of the tragic shooting. But some say the thoughts and prayers aren't enough, and instead are demanding action. Oklahoma lawmakers remain divided. Democrats are calling for stricter background checks and more...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture has lifted the statewide ban on poultry exhibitions, public sales, and swap meets. The ban has been in place since the beginning of May when there were confirmed cases of bird flu in the state. Officials say it's been...
A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff following yesterday's tragedy at Saint Francis in Tulsa. Flags are to be lowered through sundown Sunday, June 5, "in memory of the four innocent victims who were killed Wednesday in a senseless act of hatred and violence."
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma officials are looking at the teacher shortage obstacles created by certification requirements. Officials are seeking new ways to address some of the reasons behind Oklahoma’s continuing teacher shortage. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she wants to ensure qualified individuals can teach in Oklahoma classrooms...
As more people head outdoors to hike or camp this summer, Oklahoma wildlife experts are advising people on what to do if they encounter a black bear. Experts say there are about 3,000 black bears in Eastern Oklahoma, so avid outdoorsmen are pretty likely to encounter a black bear this summer.
We're all familiar with Bonnie and Clyde, especially in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma. Another gang came through the area before them, and they were just as ruthless. The Kimes-Terrill Gang were known far and wide for jail breaks, murder, and several bank robberies all across the region. It...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Dozens of drivers were fixing flat tires on an Oklahoma interstate overnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this isn’t the first time this area has had calls about debris. One person said it was like hitting another car, but worse. "It was definitely pretty nerve-wracking....
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the school year at its end, children across America will be left hungry, not able to rely on the meals they normally get at school. Fox 25, our parent company Sinclair, and Feeding America launched a partnership to help provide meals to children this summer when school is not in session.
LifeShare of Oklahoma has made national history by being the first organ procurement organization in the U.S. to successfully place a liver for transplant following preservation on a newly-approved device called the OrganOx metra.
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for free fishing in Oklahoma!. Oklahoma Free Fishing Days are scheduled for June 4-5 and allow anyone to head out and fish without a license. People with a fishing license also can bring someone without a fishing license. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation...
An Oklahoma man was arrested in connection to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Levi Gable, 36, was arrested on May 26 and faces four misdemeanor counts. Two people, one being a former fraternity brother, submitted tips about Gable through the FBI's website after seeing social media posts that he allegedly published.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...
All is not peaceful in would seem to be Kansas’ main competitor for a $4 billion Panasonic Corp. battery plant. Oklahoma lawmakers have argued about the potential effect of incentives pledged for the project on taxpayers and some have complained about working with a “woke” company. Competition...
Comments / 0