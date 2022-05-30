Memorial Day service at DeLeon Plaza

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Veterans Council hosted a Memorial Day program at DeLeon Plaza. Father Tran Dinh, Parochial Vicar St. Mary’s Catholic Church provided the opening prayer. There was a ringing of the bell as names of deceased veterans was read aloud. The council then had a wreath laying ceremony.

The Memorial Day address was provided by Israel Tames, USA Ret., Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran. The closing prayer was done by Rev. Ronald Green, Assoc. Ret. Minister at Webster Chapel United Methodist Church.

