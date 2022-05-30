ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dead at 25

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHBfV_0fuyxRZc00

Gladney was reportedly killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at age 25.

Gladney's agent, Brian Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his client died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Shortly after the news, Jalen Reagor, who was teammates with Gladney at TCU from 2017-19, posted on his Twitter account calling Gladney "my brother, my best friend" and "my right-hand man."

Justin Jefferson, who was teammates with Gladney in Minnesota during the 2020 season, also took to social media to pay his respects.

Gladney was selected by the Vikings with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games for Minnesota, recording 81 total tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble in his rookie season.

Gladney ran into trouble off the field the following offseason and was released by the Vikings after he was indicted by a Dallas grand jury on two counts of felony assault. Gladney was found not guilty on both counts last March and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Comments / 33

El Hombre
3d ago

Old people dying old. Young people dying young. Been this way since the dawn of time. Look both ways before crossing life. Life’s fragile.

Reply(5)
18
Natou Cherie
3d ago

what is happening to these young people? everyday I see these death announcements it's so sad. my goodness may be rest in peace. my prayers to his family.

Reply(1)
7
lance woodard
3d ago

First and foremost, my prayers 🙏 and condolences to this young man and his family .

Reply
8
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend also died in Monday morning wreck

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, were the two people killed in an early Monday morning wreck. Palacios was 26. Gladney was 25. The sheriff’s report, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, indicates Gladney and Palacios were in...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
rolling out

NFL star Jeff Gladney and girlfriend die in accident (video)

NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend died when they were involved in a horrific car crash in Dallas. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriffs Department stated that Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios, were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV clipped another vehicle and flipped over on the freeway. The two were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tcu#The Arizona Cardinals
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Complex

Former Cowboys Player Marion Barber Found Dead in His Texas Apartment

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment Wednesday, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The cause of his death is unknown. He was 38. A spokesperson for the Frisco police released the following statement: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are...
DALLAS, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021. Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Steelers defender announces retirement

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defender Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. In a statement shared via the Steelers’ Twitter account, Tuitt cited several factors in his retirement decision, including the recent death of his brother and successfully earning his degree. “After the tragic loss of my...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
280
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy