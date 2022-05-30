Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dead at 25

Gladney was reportedly killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at age 25.

Gladney's agent, Brian Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his client died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Shortly after the news, Jalen Reagor, who was teammates with Gladney at TCU from 2017-19, posted on his Twitter account calling Gladney "my brother, my best friend" and "my right-hand man."

Justin Jefferson, who was teammates with Gladney in Minnesota during the 2020 season, also took to social media to pay his respects.

Gladney was selected by the Vikings with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games for Minnesota, recording 81 total tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble in his rookie season.

Gladney ran into trouble off the field the following offseason and was released by the Vikings after he was indicted by a Dallas grand jury on two counts of felony assault. Gladney was found not guilty on both counts last March and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.