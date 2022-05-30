ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Hundreds turn out to Grove City Memorial Day parade, ceremony to remember the fallen

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ieh5d_0fuyw7mq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYjAN_0fuyw7mq00

Hundreds gathered in Grove City on Monday for a return to a Memorial Day tradition that has been missing since the pandemic.

The parade began at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church traveled down Broadway, stopped for a brief ceremony at Grove City Hall, and continued to Grove City Cemetery for the memorial service, where the weather was over 85 degrees and sunny.

Brayden Vetter, 17 and a life rank member of the Boy Scouts, was carrying the American flag, representing Troop 392. Each year, Troop 392 places flags on the graves of servicemembers. Vetter said it was humbling to honor the fallen servicemembers, "knowing how many people served our country for us to be free right now."

When he was younger, he said he remembered looking up to those who carried the flags in the Grove City parade.

"I'm the person the kids are looking at," Vetter said.

Members of the Central Crossing High School Marching Band were excited to participate for the first time — and for many, their last high school performance as a group.

Jacob Schwartz, a 19-year-old trumpet player, said this was his first time marching in the parade. He said the band was planning on marching his sophomore year of high school, but the pandemic cancelled the event.

Schwartz reflected on what the parade meant to him since it was the last performance for the seniors.

"This band means so much to me, just seeing everyone grow, even though we weren't expecting this to be the last thing we did," he said.

Riya Smith, a 16-year-old member of Central Crossing's color guard, said she was excited to honor those who died in service to the United States of America.

"This my first time marching and I'm glad my section was able to learn the routine to pay respects," said Smith, a junior.

At the cemetery service, Grove City Mayor Richard Stage read off the list of more than a dozen Grove City servicemembers who died in wars ranging from World War II to the War on Terror.

"These are our fallen comrades, our warriors," Stage said. "Please pay homage and understand that today is Memorial Day to give our utmost respect and thanks to those ... who made the ultimate sacrifice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCxBd_0fuyw7mq00

Jeff Shipley , commander of the American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198, said while it was nice to hold a socially distanced ceremony at the Grove City Cemetery last year, it was good to have the parade back.

"It's great to have everybody back down here, I know they're happy to be here," Shipley said.

Jason Gale, 40, a parade watcher, said it was "amazing to see people come out and seeing what this day really means."

"At this time in our country, I think it's amazing we have this much patriotism," Gale said. "All those people that have actually come before us who have sacrificed and died for the stuff that we take so much for granted."

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Hundreds turn out to Grove City Memorial Day parade, ceremony to remember the fallen

Comments / 1

Related
sciotopost.com

Plaque Awarded to Pickaway County Trooper Jason Phillps for Valor

PICKAWAY – In 2019 Ohio State Trooper Jason Phillps was severely injured in a wrong way crash, since then Phillps has been on a long road to recovery. In June of 2019 at approximately 2:40 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to locate a possible impaired driver reported to be in the area of milepost 155 on Interstate 71. The trooper was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes. As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught fire.
columbusmonthly.com

South Wind Motel is Given New Life, Prepares to Reopen by July

Local developer Michael Kelley of The Kelley Cos. shares new details about the renovation of the South Wind Motel, a midcentury Brewery District landmark. Open since 1959, the South Wind Motel had fallen on hard times in recent decades, like other old-school motels around the city. But last year, new owners purchased the property, determined to give the 22-room landmark a refresh while honoring its midcentury roots. In this Q&A interview, Michael Kelley, one of the sibling developers behind The Kelley Cos., shares details about the motel project with Columbus Monthly via email. The South Wind Motel is expected to reopen by July.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

The Other Columbus: Even the grass here will fight you

There is a patch of grass – no bigger than a handful – on the west side of the Downtown riverfront that has been there forever. I don’t want to tell you exactly where it is, but know that it’s close to one of the bridges and not far from the amphitheater that sits behind COSI in Genoa Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Government
Grove City, OH
Society
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Grove City, OH
Columbus Alive

Food News: Hilton Columbus Downtown names chef; Linworth gets a new restaurant

Argentine chef Sebastian La Rocca has been named executive chef of restaurants at Hilton Columbus Downtown, where he will run its three new dining concepts: the wood-burning grill at Fyr, the rooftop lounge Stories on High and Spark on the lobby level. Most recently, La Rocca has been the chef-owner of the Eat Gastro Group in Costa Rica. Chef La Rocca, who is relocating to Columbus for the opportunity, has worked alongside distinguished chefs such as Jamie Oliver and Michel Roux. La Rocca has also hosted the popular TV cooking show in Costa Rica, titled “Sabores,” which explores Latin American cuisine.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
Knox Pages

Knox County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#City Hall#The Boy Scouts#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City woman survives bison attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City woman was injured after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Monday morning. https://nbc4i.co/3zee4y7.
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Alexis and Matthew Ferry

In weddings, the second time really was the charm for these college sweethearts. May 29, 2021 | Though they currently live in Florida, Alexis (Miller) and Matthew Ferry knew that Columbus was the only place they’d want to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones. We almost let our...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus gang members who operated in southern Ohio sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last of the defendants to be convicted in a Columbus gang-related racketeering conspiracy was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 40 years in prison. According to Federal Authorities, the T&A Crips based out of Franklin County also operated in the Chillicothe and Portsmouth areas.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

So long, and thanks for all the fish

It’s a strange and privileged thing to be a movie critic, a fact that has never escaped me in the two decades I’ve had this strange privilege. Everyone’s a critic, they say, but I know that’s not true. It wasn’t exactly a profession I could expect to pursue, even if my journalism major and film minor made this feel like my dream job. Because it was my dream job.
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy