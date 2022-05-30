Arrest Made In Drive-By Shooting That Killed Baby In Pittsburgh

Londell Falconer Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail

A 26-year-old gunman has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed an 18-month-old baby in Pittsburgh Memorial Day Weekend.

Londell Falconer struck De’Avry Thomas in a vehicle on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 29, police in Pittsburgh said Monday.

Falconer apparently shot through the the rear passenger-side window of a gray Jeep, killing the boy.

Falconer was charged with Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy, and held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

