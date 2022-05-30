NCAA Announcement Press Conference: Troy Claunch

Beautifully designed Hooper Custom Homes build just minutes from Texas A&M University, 2108 Rolling Hill Trl in College Station is ready for new owners. With great attention to every detail, this home offers over 4400 square feet of beauty. As you enter, you are greeted with an oversized formal dining, designated office, and a large living area with views of the level backyard and pond. Custom cabinets throughout the entire home, porcelain tile, ample natural light, the guest suite downstairs and two exits/entries to the porte-cochÃ¨re 3-car garage setup are just a few of the many features you will enjoy. The grand Master suite offers a sitting area with direct access to the covered back porch ... and be sure to check out the closet designs! This home is also sitting on an engineered slab with lake view/access. Schedule your tour today and welcome home to 2108 Rolling Hill Trl. Listing agent has ownership in Hooper Custom Homes.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO