ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

NCAA Announcement Press Conference: Troy Claunch

Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

Coach Schlossnagle, Joseph Menefee, and Troy Claunch react to...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated grad Garrett Wright has transformed into one of TCU’s top pitchers

When TCU sophomore pitcher Garrett Wright saw that the Horned Frogs had been sent to the College Station Regional, he said his first thought was simple. Wright, a College Station native and 2020 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, traded his maroon for purple when he went off to college, but now the sophomore returns to his hometown as one of the Horned Frogs’ top relievers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Revamped Brazos Valley Bombers open season today

The Brazos Valley Bombers are hopeful first-year head coach Brock Moss can provide a rare much-needed shot in the arm. The seven-time Texas Collegiate League champions are coming off a very substandard season for them. The Bombers went 23-21 last year, getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, the eventual champs of the collegiate wooden-bat league.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Torres to transfer

Texas A&M softball infielder Mariana Torres announced via social media Tuesday that she’s transferring. Torres batted .059 in 34 at-bats. She played in 34 games, making 17 starts. She knocked in four runs. “I want to thank Coach [Jo] Evans and the entire staff at Texas A&M for giving...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Champions
Bryan College Station Eagle

Young roster backbone of Franklin softball team's journey to Class 3A state tournament

A trip to the UIL state softball tournament is unfamiliar terrain for the Franklin softball team, but nothing has been ordinary for the Lady Lions this season. Franklin makes its return to state for the first time since 2004 and will face Coahoma (32-4-1) in the Class 3A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The winner advances to the title game at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Hallettsville (33-3) and Mount Vernon (30-8-1).
FRANKLIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M women add an assistant

Texas A&M women’s basketball program hired Katherine Graham as an assistant Tuesday. Graham had been Georgia’s director of player personnel and director of administration for the past four seasons. Graham, who played at LSU from 2007-11, is reunited with A&M first-year head coach Joni Taylor who came from Georgia.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Centerville's two-sport athlete Jeitz is a true team player for Tigers' baseball team

One would be pressed to find a schedule more jam packed during the spring than Centerville senior Kasen Jeitz. Jeitz, a two-sport athlete for the Tigers, has juggled track and baseball for the past two years but his plate overflowed this year when the Centerville baseball team’s playoff run clashed with the UIL state track and field meet last month.
CENTERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

CSISD approves nine administrative positions this month

This month, the College Station school district approved nine administrative contracts at campus and district level positions. Among the campus-level hires, there were two new principals announced and three assistant principals. The College Station school board approved Heather Sherman as the new principal of River Bend Elementary, and Rocco Grande...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 50 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,672 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Beautifully designed Hooper Custom Homes build just minutes from Texas A&M University, 2108 Rolling Hill Trl in College Station is ready for new owners. With great attention to every detail, this home offers over 4400 square feet of beauty. As you enter, you are greeted with an oversized formal dining, designated office, and a large living area with views of the level backyard and pond. Custom cabinets throughout the entire home, porcelain tile, ample natural light, the guest suite downstairs and two exits/entries to the porte-cochÃ¨re 3-car garage setup are just a few of the many features you will enjoy. The grand Master suite offers a sitting area with direct access to the covered back porch ... and be sure to check out the closet designs! This home is also sitting on an engineered slab with lake view/access. Schedule your tour today and welcome home to 2108 Rolling Hill Trl. Listing agent has ownership in Hooper Custom Homes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Decision on polling place was wrong

I always look forward to Election Day! It is so exciting to see the final day of campaigns, see who our newly elected officials will be locally, statewide and nationally and, last week, who would win the runoffs!. I always drive around and visit polling sites, talk to candidates, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy