The Troy Post 70 Baseball program will hold its 17U Summer Classic in Troy this weekend with teams from all over the South coming into town. The teams will play games June 3-5 at both Charles Henderson High School and Pike Liberal Arts School. The team s will be split up into two pools with Troy Post 70 (17U), the Triton Rays, Tuscaloosa Post 34 and Tupelo (MS) Post 49 in Pool 1 and Troy Post 70 (15U), Opp Redhawks, Wiregrass Indians and Dothan Mudcats in Pool 2.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO