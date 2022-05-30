ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MD

Ukranian flag among display by Rotary leading up to Memorial Day

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
CHESTER — The exhibit of American flags has become a more than decade long tradition for the local Rotary club, honoring not only veterans who have given their lives in defense of our nation, but in the past two-years also honoring our nation's first-responders and mental caregivers for putting their lives on the line caring for citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year during the week leading up to Memorial Day, the Rotary Club of Kent Island posted a single Ukrainian flag with nearly one hundred American flags along Route 50 eastbound.

"Rotary International has been very heavily involved in humanitarian relief efforts for displaced Ukrainian refugees," KI Rotary Club President Brad Lundberg said. "We have members of our local KI Rotary who are of Ukrainian heritage, and it was suggested we might demonstrate a show of unity with the Ukrainian people by putting up a single Ukrainian flag leading up to Memorial Day, as we support their defense of freedom."

Lundberg noted though the Ukrainian flag was removed as to not be among those American flags on Memorial Day, as the holiday is to remember "Americans only who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in defense of American freedom."

Rotary International makes it part of their mission to help those around the world when help in needed, especially with humanitarian aid.

#Memorial Day#American Flags#Rotary International#Ukranian#The Rotary Club#Ukrainian#Ki Rotary Club#Americans
Chester, MD
The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

