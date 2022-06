All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now Series profiling each Penn State football player. In the series’ third article we will profile junior safety, Keaton Ellis. Before Penn State: Ellis was a four-star recruit out of State College Area High School. In his senior year in 2018, Ellis recorded 51 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries on defense and on offense, he caught 50 passes for 888 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 263 rushing yards. He was ranked the No 130 prospect overall, the No. 14 cornerback, and the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania,

