State Police have released the identities of two men who were shot during an altercation at a Vassalboro apartment house. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro died as the result of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a homicide, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro was also shot and is now recovering at a local hospital. The name of a third man who was involved in the incident has not been released, but officials say he was not hurt.

VASSALBORO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO