COLUMBUS — Over $5 million is coming to Richland County as a part of House Bill 687, which is the state’s two-year $3.5 billion construction budget. “The projects contained in the state capital budget represent valuable investments in communities across our state. This is especially true of the projects within the 2nd House District that will receive funding in the capital bill," said State Representative Marilyn John (R-Richland County).

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO