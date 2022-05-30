ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Police arrest juvenile accused of making threats against school district

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
A Berlin juvenile is accused of making threats against the city's school district and another student, Berlin Police said Monday.

According to the Berlin Police Department, officers received information Sunday concerning threatening statements directed at the School District and another student. These statements were alleged to have been made by a juvenile in Berlin.

Berlin Police said the threats were investigated and officers identified the juvenile. Charges have been referred to Green Lake County Social Services.

"Threatening statements are dangerous and are taken seriously," Berlin Police said in a statement. "The safety of the community is our primary concern."

At this point, police said no further threat to the community has been identified.

