ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD TO BE AWARDED 2ND ROUND PICK AFTER FAILING TO SIGN FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK

The Minnesota Wild will be getting a little bit of compensation for not being able to sign a player. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the Wild will not be signing 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson by tomorrow's deadline. This means the team will receive a compensatory second-round pick (56th overall) for the 2022 NHL Draft taking place July 8 in Montreal.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Advances to dry mound work

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared to begin "dry mound" work this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De Nicola notes that Sanchez will be throwing at around 75 miles per hour, so he's not yet arrived at the point in his rehab program from shoulder surgery where he's throwing normal bullpen sessions. That said, the activity marks another step forward for Sanchez, who had previously been limited to throwing off flat ground. Sanchez is without a definitive timeline to make his season debut, but he looks to be multiple weeks away from pitching in minor-league games, at the very least.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting out front end of twin bill

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels. Marwin Gonzalez will receive the starting nod at shortstop while Kiner-Falefa sits for the first time since May 12. Kiner-Falefa will presumably make his return to the lineup for the second game of the twin bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Swipes bag in win

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Brewers. Contreras helped the Cubs get off to a strong start in the contest, knocking a single in the first inning and succeeding on a double steal with Christopher Morel. The backstop moved to third on an error and came around to score on a double play. Contreras later knocked in a run in the fifth inning with a single to right field. This was his third straight two-hit performance and his seventh consecutive contest with at least one base knock. Over that stretch, he is batting .370 (10-for-27) with three homers, five RBI and seven runs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoining Triple-A lineup Wednesday

White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports. During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically repaired right hamstring, but he was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy