'Pain and pride are mixed together': Biden delivers 2022 Memorial Day address

Just more Of his usual incoherent stew of demagoguery and senility — equal portions of deranged whispers and sudden shouts, punctuated with one preposterous lie after another, about the number of trips he’s made to Iraq and Afghanistan, the economy, his athletic career etc. etc.
'One step at a time': Pelosi leaves open possibility of holding McCarthy in contempt
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to reject the possibility of contempt charges for House leadership, saying the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot would take it "one step at a time" if Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does not comply with a subpoena.
Jan. 6 investigators found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter
Jan. 6 congressional investigators found evidence "they simply cannot ignore," which explains a wave of subpoenas against GOP lawmakers this week, a reporter said Friday.
Trump warns of 'greatest danger ever' for nuclear war
Former President Donald Trump said he believes the United States is now facing an unprecedented threat of nuclear war.
Washington Examiner
Who is running the Biden administration?
President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
BET
More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
5 good things Biden has done for all of us
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control
Reporters pushed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday on why President Biden is not doing more to stem gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. "The president cannot solve this problem alone, he needs Congress to act," Jean-Pierre told reporters multiple...
What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?
It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
I Was a Navy SEAL Sniper. Gun Control Is Going to Require a Lot of Listening | Opinion
Our complex problems in America need to be vigorously debated to resolution for the sake of America and humanity.
Tucker Carlson: Democrats have figured out the only way to win the next election
Things are changing fast, as you know, and you can tell how fast they're changing by the way that people talk about politics. Language reflects feelings and thoughts. When your views change, so does the way you talk about them. That's especially true of liberals who have very deep feelings and their main feeling (this has always been true) is contempt for you.
Florida’s Senators Back Ted Cruz’s Bill to Stop Service Members From Being Punished on Vaccines
Florida’s two U.S. senators are backing U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s, R-Tex., “Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act.”. Cruz brought out the bill this week with 13 Republican co-sponsors including U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott. “This bill would require the...
A once rising star in Florida politics who stunned Democrats with an untimely retirement says Biden should dismiss 'progressive pipe dreams'
In a wide-ranging interview with Insider, Rep. Stephanie Murphy discusses inflation, Democrats' infrastructure bills, and new approaches for Biden.
Once a moderate Republican, Elise Stefanik is now at the center of the anger over the Buffalo shooting
Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, lashed out at Democrats and accused the party of using illegal immigration to eventually register more voters.
Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border
Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
Schumer and McConnell call out Rand Paul after he single-handedly blocks $40 billion in Ukraine aid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Thursday blocked a Senate bill to provide nearly $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, delaying legislation that leaders from both parties sought to urgently pass. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Congress earlier this month that existing authorized aid to...
If Biden Forgives Student Loans, Voters Won’t Forget It
“The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”. This was the advice that Haley Barbour, the Republican National Committee chair, former governor, and onetime presidential candidate, liked to give to colleagues. It’s easy to say, but hard to do. Look at Governor Ron DeSantis in...
General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues
The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA
US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach
There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
