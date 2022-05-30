ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Republicans kept off Michigan ballot turn to the courts

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (AP)— A Michigan business owner has filed a lawsuit to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot. It's the first of many likely legal challenges...

Guest
3d ago

If a candidate is not smart enough to know how to get on the ballot is he or she smart enough to run state government?

Detroit News

Right to Life of Michigan endorses Tudor Dixon in GOP governor's race

Mackinac Island — Right to Life of Michigan, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, is endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The endorsement was another sign of momentum for Dixon, who's recently received the backing of west Michigan's powerful DeVos family.
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Court of Appeals: Johnson, Markey don't qualify for August primary ballot

The Michigan Court of Appeals denied challenges from Republican gubernatorial candidates Perry Johnson and Michael Markey on Wednesday, dashing hopes for both candidates to appear on the ballot for the upcoming August primary election. Johnson, an Oakland County businessman who poured millions into a gubernatorial bid launched in February, was the first of three disqualified...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

WI GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000

MADISON, WI (AP)— The cost of Wisconsin Republicans' investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in 2021 to investigate whether Joe Biden had somehow stolen Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan prosecutor takes new approach to police shootings. Not everyone’s on board.

Police sit at the county prosecutor’s table in court. They take the stand at trials. They’re a link in the thick chain of justice. So when one of their own faces possible criminal charges after shooting a citizen, some think it’s inappropriate for the same county prosecutors to influence their fates. But that’s usually how it works in Michigan.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

GOP builds 'army' of activist election workers and aims it at Detroit

Republican Party operatives are developing a "multi-pronged strategy to target and potentially overturn votes in Democratic precincts," particularly in Detroit and Southfield, Politico reports, based on video recordings of organizational meetings. The political news site reports:. The plan, as outlined by a Republican National Committee staffer in Michigan, includes utilizing...
DETROIT, MI
wnmufm.org

Fair lending submits signatures, several petitions push to next cycle

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Only one of about ten initiative petitions in circulation submitted signatures in time to appear on the November ballot. A group working to cap service fees on payday loans, “Michiganders for Fair Lending,” said it turned in 405,625 signatures to the Secretary of State by Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
LANSING, MI
5 GOP Candidates for Mich. Governor, Including 2 Frontrunners, Are Barred from Race for Filing Fake Signatures

Half of the Republicans running for governor of Michigan have been disqualified from the ballot after state elections officials said they submitted fraudulent signatures on their petitions. After a deadlocked vote by the bipartisan Michigan Board of State Canvassers, the candidates were deemed ineligible for the ballot. Now, at least three of them are fighting to get back in the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Briefs filed in Johnson lawsuit, state moves to dismiss Craig case

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The deadline to file motions in GOP gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson’s lawsuit against state election officials was Tuesday. He’s suing to remain on the primary ballot after the Board of State Canvassers failed to agree on the handling of thousands of signatures on Johnson’s nominating petitions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Nearly 70% of Michigan voters say country is on wrong track: new poll

The majority of Michigan voters disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance and are concerned about the country's direction, according to a new poll that's a warning sign for Democrats, five months before a pivotal election in the battleground state. Four times as many participants in the survey said the country...
MICHIGAN STATE

