ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Is Poland vs Wales on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news for UEFA Nations League clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFi2j_0fuyqAZ200

WALES visit Poland for their first UEFA Nations League clash of the international break.

Gareth Bale and Co will have World Cup qualifying duties to complete later this year but will be looking to boost their confidence in the Nations League first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV4Nz_0fuyqAZ200
Gareth Bale will be hoping Wales can produce in the Nations League Credit: AP

Poland have already qualified for the World Cup and will use the Nations League as the perfect way to prepare.

But they'll be up against a resolute Dragons side on the first match day next week in Wroclaw.

When is Poland vs Wales?

  • Poland vs Wales will kick off at 5pm UK time on Wednesday, June 1.
  • The match will be held at the Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland.
  • Group A4 consists of Poland, Wales, Netherlands and Belgium.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • Poland vs Wales will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.
  • It costs £11.99 for a Premier Sports subscription.
  • You can live stream the action from the Premier Player, which is available for download onto your mobile or tablet device.
  • The match will be shown on S4C in Wales.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Team news

Robert Lewandowski is expected to lead the line for a strong Poland side, despite his future having yet to be decided.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash is also likely to start.

Wales have a crucial play-off at home to Scotland or Ukraine on Sunday, which will decide whether they qualify for the World Cup.

However, Rob Page is not expected to make substantial changes to his line-up for this match in Poland.

Wales squad

  • Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies
  • Defenders: B Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Gunter, Norrington-Davies, Roberts, N Williams
  • Midfielders: Allen, Morrell, Ampadu, Smith, Ramsey, Levitt, Matondo, Thomas, Colwill, Wilson, J Williams
  • Forwards: Bale, James, Harris, Broadhead, Moore, Johnson

Latest odds

Poland 3/4

Draw 12/5

Wales 15/4

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Monday, May 30

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#Wales#Uefa Cup#League Cup#Co#The Nations League#Dragons#Premier Sports
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
WORLD
CBS Sports

Italy vs. Argentina live stream: Team news, TV channel, how to watch online, Finalissima start time, news

The champions of UEFA Euro 2020 will face the champions of Copa America 2021 in a new competition called the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the Finalissima. Italy will play against Argentina at Wembley, where eleven months ago Roberto Mancini's side won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final after penalties. Argentina on the other hand, arrived at this match after winning the Copa America last summer against Brazil. Both tournaments were supposed to happen in 2020 but then they were postponed due to the pandemic.
BRAZIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Denmark votes to drop EU defence opt-out in 'historic' referendum

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9% of voters, sent "a very important signal"...
POLITICS
BBC

Students accuse lecturer of sharing Russia war lies

It was the start of a new term at the University of Edinburgh and Mariangela Alejandro couldn't wait to take her next course. The 21-year-old history and politics student had heard good things about the professor, Tim Hayward. But a few weeks into the course, she said things started to...
WORLD
BBC

Superleague Grand Final 2022: Everything you need to know

The unbeaten ones, the reigning champions, the newcomers and the experienced ones. Eleven teams are down to four as Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse and Team Bath prepare to face off in the semi-finals of the Netball Superleague on Friday. So how did they get here? Who should you...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: Futures lines and best bet to win it all

The third UEFA Nations League competition is set to begin Wednesday, and every featured match will be broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). There will be 55 men's national teams in pursuit of the trophy. Who ya got?. The championship and...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
463K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy